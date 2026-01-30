N’STYLE ATLANTA UNCUT RETURNS—AND SEASON 3 BLOWS THE LID OFF EVERYTHING

Season 3 cast of N'Style Atlanta Uncut

Premieres January 31, 2026 on FOX SOUL

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The alliances are fragile, the egos are loud, and the stakes have never been higher. N'Style Atlanta Uncut produced by Invisible Ink Entertainment is back for a jaw-dropping Season 3, premiering January 31, 2026 on FOX SOUL Season 3 marks a seismic shift as Billboard Hot 100 #1 hitmaker Sean Garrett steps into the spotlight not just as an Executive Producer, but as on-screen cast and managed client of Carmen Simmons and Arturo Ayers Jr. What should be a legendary collaboration quickly turns volatile, forcing everyone to ask: can you manage a superstar without losing your power, your peace—or your partners?As careers elevate, personal cracks widen. Jordan Martin is thriving publicly as the new Executive Producer of the morning show at Kiss 104.1, but behind the mic she’s stretched thin—juggling visibility, responsibility, and the real-life cost of sending a child to college. Her success sparks tension when Skye Smith confronts her with a question that detonates long-simmering resentment: Why didn’t you show up for me when I was laid off? What starts as a media-side disagreement erupts into one of the season’s rawest showdowns about loyalty, silence, and women surviving cutthroat industries.Meanwhile, Lana Hampton is under pressure from every angle. With a looming book deadline and mounting frustration, she demands Arturo finally choose her over his growing roster of high-profile clients. Adding emotional weight, Lana’s daughter joins the cast mid-crisis—facing eviction from her mother’s home and being pushed into adulthood before she’s ready.Business only complicates matters further. Carmen introduces Fifty3 Entertainment CEO Tammy Rowe and her son Ocho, a former football standout risking everything to chase a rap career, testing Invisible Ink’s credibility and Arturo’s already strained bandwidth. And just when the team thinks momentum is on their side, celebrity realtors Doug and Atiya Parson unveil a dream content house—until a shocking real estate discovery threatens to blow the plan apart.With celebrity appearances from Jussie Smollett, cast members of Power Book IV: Force, and The Chi’s Birgundi Baker, Season 3 proves one thing: in Atlanta, success is loud—but fallout is louder.Power moves were made. Feelings were hurt. And nothing stays behind the scenes.SEASON 3 CASTCarmen Simmons – Founder, Creator & Executive Producer, N’Style AtlantaArturo Ayers Jr. – Talent Manager & Executive Producer, Invisible Ink ManagementSean Garrett – Billboard #1 Hitmaker, Executive Producer & ClientJordan Martin – Media Correspondent & Executive Producer, Kiss 104.1 FMSkye Smith – Media Personality & Broadcaster, B98.5 FMLana Hampton – Podcast Host, Free Game with Lana HamptonDoug Parson – Celebrity RealtorAtiya Parson – Celebrity RealtorGuest AppearanceTammy Rowe – CEO, Fifty3 EntertainmentOcho – Recording Artist & Client, Invisible Ink ManagementEXECUTIVE PRODUCERSCarmen SimmonsArturo Ayers Jr.Omar HollandSean GarrettBROADCAST & STREAMING📅 Premiere: January 31, 2026📺 Network: FOX SOUL📡 Streaming: Fox Soul and Amazon Prime Video

