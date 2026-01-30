Labor Commissioner Luke Farley Announces Safety Partnership Between the NC Department of Labor and Barnhill Building Group for Creamery Project in Downtown Raleigh﻿

North Carolina Labor Commissioner Luke Farley recently announced that the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) and Barnhill Building Group have officially entered into a safety partnership for the Creamery Project, a landmark development in downtown Raleigh that will become the tallest residential building in the city.

The partnership was formally recognized during a ceremony themed “Rising Higher. Building Safer. Together.”, highlighting the shared commitment of NCDOL and Barnhill Building Group to protect workers as the project reaches new heights—both literally and figuratively.

“This project represents the future of Raleigh’s skyline, and just as importantly, it represents the future of workplace safety in North Carolina,” said Commissioner Luke Farley. “When employers and the Department of Labor work together proactively, we create safer job sites, stronger companies, and better outcomes for workers and their families.”

Through the partnership, NCDOL and Barnhill Building Group will collaborate to promote best practices in construction safety, provide ongoing training and education, and encourage open communication between workers and management. The goal is to prevent injuries and incidents before they occur, particularly on a complex, high-rise construction project.

The Creamery Project is expected to play a significant role in downtown Raleigh’s continued growth and development, bringing new residential opportunities while setting a high standard for construction safety across the region.

The North Carolina Department of Labor’s Safety Partnership Program is a voluntary program that encourages employers to work cooperatively with the department to improve workplace safety and health, reduce injuries, and foster a culture of prevention.

For more information about the Safety Partnership Program, visit www.labor.nc.gov.