Commissioner Luke Farley Announces Alliance Agreement Between the North Carolina Department of Labor and the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association

North Carolina Labor Commissioner Luke Farley today announced a new Alliance Agreement between the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL), through its Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Division, and the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association (NCRMA). The agreement establishes a collaborative partnership focused on improving workplace safety and health across North Carolina’s retail industry.

The NCDOL Alliance Program is a voluntary partnership that brings together the Occupational Safety and Health Division and organizations such as trade associations, state and local agencies, and other stakeholders to promote dialogue, training, education, and outreach on workplace safety and health issues.

“North Carolina’s retail workforce touches nearly every community and industry in our state,” said Commissioner Luke Farley. “This alliance with the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that North Carolina’s retail workplaces are safe, healthy, and supportive of the more than one million people employed in this vital industry.”

“The safety and well-being of our workforce is a top priority,” stated Andy Ellen, President and General Counsel of the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association. “This Alliance with the Department of Labor reflects our joint focus on providing retailers with practical resources, education, and collaboration to ensure safe workplaces across our state.”

Founded more than 120 years ago, the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association is a well-respected, highly effective nonprofit organization representing retail business interests throughout the state. NCRMA serves both small, independent retailers and large, chain retailers, working to ensure North Carolina remains one of the best places to do business.

The retail industry is North Carolina’s largest private-sector employer, supporting approximately 1.3 million jobs statewide and contributing an estimated $155 billion to the state’s gross domestic product. Through this alliance, NCDOL and NCRMA will collaborate to support the continued strength of the retail sector while prioritizing the safety and well-being of its workforce.

For more information about the NCDOL Alliance Program or workplace safety and health resources, visit: https://www.labor.nc.gov/safety-and-health/alliances

For more information about the NC Retail Merchants Association, visit: https://ncrma.org