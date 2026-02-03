Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Expansion into Arizona with New Phoenix and Scottsdale Offices

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

Award-winning law firm expands to Arizona, providing specialized legal representation for car accidents, rideshare injuries, and complex abuse cases

The opening of our Phoenix and Scottsdale offices is a commitment to providing accessible, high-quality legal support to the Arizona community” — Bill Karns

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a family-owned legal practice with a history of advocating for victim rights, has officially expanded its operations into Arizona with the opening of new offices in Phoenix and Scottsdale. This expansion allows the firm to bring its specialized experience in high-stakes litigation to residents across the Grand Canyon State.The firm’s new Arizona locations are established to provide dedicated legal support for a variety of serious injury and advocacy cases, including:Car and Motorcycle Accidents: Representing victims of collisions on Arizona’s freeways and local roads.Truck and Commercial Vehicle Crashes: Handling complex claims involving semi-trucks and commercial delivery fleets.Rideshare Service Injuries: Advocating for passengers and drivers involved in accidents and safety incidents occurring during rideshare trips.Slip and Fall Injuries: Assisting individuals injured due to dangerous or neglected conditions on commercial and private property.Sexual Abuse and Harassment Advocacy: Providing a voice for survivors of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, and foster care negligence.Wrongful Death Claims: Supporting families seeking accountability and justice after the loss of a loved one due to negligence."The opening of our Phoenix and Scottsdale offices is a commitment to providing accessible, high-quality legal support to the Arizona community," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "Our focus is on ensuring that residents have the specialized resources and the personal advocacy necessary to navigate complex injury and abuse claims."Arizona Office Locations:Phoenix Office: 2 N Central Ave, Suite 1800, Phoenix, AZ 85004 (One Renaissance Tower)Scottsdale Office: 7702 East Doubletree Ranch Rd., Suite 300, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 (Gainey Ranch Corporate Center)About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: Karns & Karns is a family-owned personal injury law firm built on a foundation of integrity and deep-rooted commitment to the community. Led by brothers passionate about justice, the firm has spent years as a fierce advocate for those whose lives have been affected by negligence. With a presence across California, Nevada, Texas, and now Arizona, Karns & Karns provides personalized legal support in personal injury, wrongful death, and corporate accountability.Contact: Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys(1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

