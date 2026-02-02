HazMat Safety Consulting Announces Free HazMat Safety, Compliance & Emergency Response Conference

As regulations evolve and hazardous materials risks increase, organizations need practical, actionable guidance—not just theory.” — Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), a leading authority in dangerous goods regulatory compliance and risk management, announces the launch of a free HazMat Safety conference at Florida SouthWestern State College’s (FSW) Lee Campus, 8099 College Pkwy., Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 12-13.

The HazMat Safety, Compliance & Emergency Response Conference is an event designed to equip professionals and trainers with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate today’s increasingly complex hazmat landscape.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation Hazardous Materials Instructor Training grant, the complimentary conference will bring together experts from HazMat Safety Consulting, FSW, City of Fort Myers, Lee County, Sanibel, and other subject matter experts to address critical topics impacting hazardous materials management, including regulatory updates, incident prevention, emergency preparedness, and operational best practices.

The event is open to professionals involved in hazmat shipping, receiving, and compliance safety/EHS leadership and training managers, emergency response planning and public safety, warehousing, storage, and logistics operations, and any organization handling regulated materials (including lithium batteries).

“As regulations evolve and hazardous materials risks increase, organizations need practical, actionable guidance—not just theory,” said Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting. “This conference is about helping professionals strengthen compliance, reduce risk, and respond safely and effectively when incidents occur.”

Conference highlights include:

* Current and emerging hazmat regulatory requirements

* Best practices for safety and compliance programs

* Emergency response planning and real-world incident lessons

* Risk mitigation strategies for hazardous materials handling and storage

* Expert insights on improving safety culture and operational readiness

* Improving internal training for your employees

Registration is now open, and space is limited. To view the full agenda and register, visit:

https://hazmatsafety.com/free-hazmat-conference-safety-compliance-emergency-response/

About HazMat Safety Consulting

HazMat Safety Consulting, a subsidiary of Americase, provides specialized advisory services focused on hazardous materials safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and organizational readiness. The firm partners with organizations across industries to reduce risk, improve compliance outcomes, and strengthen safety leadership in environments where failure is not an option. For more information, visit www.hazmatsafety.com.

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors. All Americase aluminum and steel cases are manufactured in the United States using nearly 100% U.S.-sourced materials.. For more information visit: https://www.americase.com

About Florida SouthWestern State College

Florida SouthWestern State College is Southwest Florida’s largest and most affordable institution of higher education. Annually serving nearly 19,000 students globally, FSW offers a variety of nationally ranked, career-focused academic programs with two- and four-year degrees and professional certifications, several with 100 percent licensure pass and job placements rates. Study and travel abroad opportunities are available for students through FSW’s Center for International Education. Students are also active in clubs and programs catered to their interests. Visit www.FSW.edu for more information.

