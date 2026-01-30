Heartbeat Christian News Expands Into Chattanooga With New Licensee Partner

The Christian news platform continues its nationwide growth with the launch of a new local edition serving the Chattanooga region with Keith Nitsch at the helm.

[Keith] understands that Heartbeat Christian News is more than advertising—it's a ministry that strengthens Christian businesses while advancing the Gospel.” — Todd Abraham, President of Heartbeat Christian News Franchises

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Christian news platform Heartbeat Christian News has announced the launch of a territory— Heartbeat Christian News - Chattanooga. The launch marks the organization’s second location and a key milestone as the brand pushes towards national expansion.The Chattanooga edition will be owned and operated by Keith Nitsch, a longtime supporter of Heartbeat Christian News who has been actively involved with the publication since its early years through both financial investment and volunteer service. The new edition will serve Christian business owners and readers throughout Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia.According to Todd Abraham, President of Heartbeat Christian News Franchises and Publisher of Heartbeat Christian News, the Chattanooga launch reflects both the strength of the brand and the mission-driven leadership behind its growth."Keith has consistently demonstrated a servant's heart and a strong belief in our mission," said Abraham. "He understands that Heartbeat Christian News is more than advertising—it's a ministry that strengthens Christian businesses while advancing the Gospel."Founded in Athens, Tennessee, Heartbeat Christian News has built a strong reputation over more than 13 years as a trusted, denomination-free Christian publication. The company offers advertisers a unique platform designed for long-term value and visibility. Each publication features competitive advertising rates, high-quality print production, and a non-dated format that allows ads to remain effective well beyond the publication date. The platform operates independently, without affiliation to any denomination or religious organization.The inaugural issue of Heartbeat Christian News - Chattanooga is scheduled for release on April 1, 2026. Advertising space for the first issue is currently available and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.“Our focus has always been on building strong, lasting relationships between Christian businesses and their communities,” Abraham said. “This inaugural issue for our Chattanooga edition allows us to establish that foundation from day one, and once it’s set, those positions naturally become harder to secure.”For more information about the Chattanooga edition, visit https://GetMyPaper.com/Chattanooga ABOUT Heartbeat Christian NewsHeartbeat Christian News is an independent Christian newspaper delivering Christian-focused news from a denomination-free perspective. Each publication is distributed monthly through community locations and offered to readers free of charge. The platform supports Christian-owned businesses by providing affordable, high-quality advertising opportunities while sharing Gospel-centered encouragement and community news.Individuals interested in owning a Christian-based franchise like Heartbeat Christian News may visit https://christianfranchise.net to learn more or connect with Todd Abraham at Todd@HBCNewsMonthly.com.

