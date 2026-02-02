April Showers Hosts ‘Living the Dream’ Dinner Honoring Black Women History Makers

Guests gather at April Showers Presents: Living the Dream, a private dinner experience hosted at Dream Hollywood celebrating Black women founders, executives, and cultural leaders ahead of Black History Month.

Private dinner at Dream Hollywood convenes Black women founders, executives, and cultural leaders

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April Showers Launches Entrepreneur-Focused “Magic Makers with April Showers Talk Show” on AfroLandTV, Spotlighting Founders Behind Mass-Retail BrandsEntrepreneur, author, and media host April Showers, recognized as the first Black woman to own a licensed character brand in major retail, hosted an intimate private dinner experience titled April Showers Presents: Living the Dream, bringing together a powerful group of Black women founders, entertainment executives, and cultural leaders at Dream Hollywood.Held on the eve of Black History Month, the invitation-only gathering celebrated modern-day Black women who are actively shaping culture, business, and legacy in real time. The evening served as both a celebration and a convening honoring women who are not only making history, but living it.Notable guests included Mona Scott-Young, media executive and founder of Monami Entertainment; Joi Brown, CEO of Culture Creators; Stephanie Gayle, entertainment executive; and Shontay Lundy, founder of Black Girl Sunscreen—one of the most successful Black-owned skincare brands in the United States.“Black History Month isn’t just about honoring the past, it’s about celebrating the women who are building legacy right now,” said Showers. “This dinner was about community, intention, and acknowledging what it truly means to live the dream on your own terms.”The evening was powered by Dream Hollywood, a luxury lifestyle hotel known for blending culture, design, and destination-driven experiences. The setting provided a fitting backdrop for conversations centered on entrepreneurship, representation, and economic empowerment.In alignment with the evening’s mission, the dinner also spotlighted local Black-owned businesses, including Journee Roses, a luxury preserved rose company, and Sweet Valentine Bakery, a Los Angeles–based bakery known for handcrafted desserts. Both businesses were intentionally featured as part of the experience to reinforce the importance of circulating and celebrating Black-owned enterprises.The Living the Dream dinner marks the beginning of a larger lifestyle and storytelling concept curated by April Showers, designed to highlight founders, creatives, and leaders within culturally rich destinations. The experience reflects Showers’ ongoing commitment to creating platforms that center Black excellence, entrepreneurship, and authentic community.April Showers is the founder of Afro Unicorn, a character-based lifestyle brand with products sold in major retailers nationwide, and the host of Magic Makers with April Showers, a series spotlighting successful founders and industry leaders. She continues to expand her work across media, experiential storytelling, and cultural convening that bridge business, culture, and purpose.About April ShowersApril Showers is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, and media host best known as the founder of Afro Unicorn, a character-based lifestyle brand with products sold in major retailers nationwide. She is recognized as the first Black woman to own a licensed character brand in major retail and is the host of Magic Makers with April Showers. Her work centers on entrepreneurship, storytelling, and creating platforms that celebrate Black excellence and community. For more information visit iamaprilshowers.com

