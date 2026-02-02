Universal Shield Insurance Group Executives Named as 2026 Emerging Leaders by Major Insurance Industry Groups & AM Best®

Universal Shield Insurance Group Universal Shield Insurance Group 2026 Emerging Leaders

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield) is proud to announce that two of the company’s executives have been designated as 2026 emerging industry leaders by the American Property Casualty Insurance Association™ (APCIA), AM Best, and Insurance Careers Movement.Universal Shield’s Brendon Leibrock , Assistant Vice President of Property Claims; and Marissa Lineberry , Senior Regulatory & Compliance Analyst; have earned this distinguished industry recognition. The recognition acknowledges insurance professionals who exhibit outstanding leadership qualities, contribute meaningful value to their employers, and maintain active involvement in community initiatives. Award recipients will attend the February 2026 Emerging Leaders Conference hosted by the program sponsors in Nashville, Tennessee."Having Brendon and Marissa recognized among this elite group of advancing insurance professionals is a source of tremendous pride for Universal Shield," stated Christopher Timm, the company's president and chief executive officer. "These team members embody our organizational values through their innovative approaches to market challenges, deep technical knowledge, and proven leadership capabilities. Their contributions to building collaborative teams, mentoring developing professionals, and executing our strategic objectives have measurably enhanced Universal Shield's standing in the commercial insurance marketplace."Selection criteria include a minimum of eight years in the insurance profession, demonstrated high performance within one's organization, and evidence of significant leadership potential. As outlined in the conference materials, cultivating and maintaining exceptional talent remains critical to the insurance industry's continued strength – "the conference aims to motivate attendees while offering opportunities for education, career advancement, and relationship-building among both emerging and established industry executives." Additional details about the 2026 Emerging Leaders Conference are available at this link About Universal Shield Insurance GroupUniversal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield) is a multi-line admitted and excess and surplus commercial lines property and casualty (P&C) insurance holding company with primary offices in Dublin, Ohio and Waterford, Michigan. As a hybrid insurance and insurtech enterprise, the company’s insurance entities are Universal Fire & Casualty Insurance Company (UFCIC) and Shield Indemnity, Inc. (Shield Indemnity) For more information, visit www.universalshield.com

