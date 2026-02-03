Elite mCommerce Introduces Mobile-First App for Pet Grooming Businesses

Smart Bookings, Loyal Customers, and Effortless Grooming Operations—All in One App

Elite mCommerce launches the EMC Pet Grooming App, a mobile-first solution helping groomers streamline bookings, engage pet parents, and grow revenue.

Pet grooming businesses succeed when exceptional care is matched with modern convenience and clear communication.” — Muthukrishnan Govindaraj

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite mCommerce, a premier mobile commerce app development team, today announced the launch of the EMC Pet Grooming App . This mobile-first digital solution is specifically engineered to help pet grooming businesses modernize operations, strengthen customer engagement, and drive sustainable growth in an increasingly digital marketplace.As demand for convenient, on-demand pet care services continues to rise, grooming salons, mobile grooming vans, and pet care centers are increasingly adopting digital platforms to remain competitive. The EMC Pet Grooming App enables businesses to deliver a seamless mobile experience for pet parents while simplifying scheduling, communication, and daily operations for owners and staff.A Purpose-Built Solution for Pet Grooming BusinessesThe EMC Pet Grooming App is designed to support both in-store and mobile grooming operations, helping businesses manage services efficiently while improving transparency and customer trust. Key capabilities include:1. Smart Booking & Scheduling: Allows pet parents to book, reschedule, or cancel appointments 24/7 using real-time availability.2.Service Packages & Add-Ons: Enables businesses to create bundled grooming services, spa add-ons, and retail offerings to increase average ticket value.3. Loyalty Programs & Rewards: Drives repeat business through integrated digital coupons and customer reward programs.4. Automated Notifications: Reduce no-shows via automated push notifications and email reminders.5. Real-Time Service Updates: Enhances trust by sharing before-and-after photos and detailed pet service history.6. Unified Business Dashboard: Provides owners with a single system to manage revenue, staff performance, and operational insights.Designed to Simplify Operations and Enhance Customer Experience“Pet grooming businesses succeed when exceptional care is matched with modern convenience and clear communication,” said Muthukrishnan Govindaraj, CEO of eGrove Systems. “With the EMC Pet Grooming App, we’ve created a platform that reduces the administrative burden on groomers, allowing them to focus on their craft while providing the digital experience that today’s pet parents expect.”About Elite mCommerceElite mCommerce, a brand of eGrove Systems Corporation, specializes in building customizable mobile app solutions for businesses across diverse industries, including eCommerce, food delivery, and niche on-demand verticals. With a focus on intuitive design and scalable technology, Elite mCommerce helps companies launch mobile experiences that drive engagement and operational efficiency.Do Visit - www.elitemcommerce.com

