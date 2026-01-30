Gravitate Launches AI-Driven, Fuel-Centric Transportation Management System for the Fuel Common Carrier Market

Autonomous fuel dispatch isn’t a distant concept, it’s happening today, incrementally, reliably, and with measurable impact for carriers and retailers already using the platform.” — Bernard Wehbe, Gravitate COO

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravitate today announced the launch of its AI-driven Transportation Management System (TMS), purpose-built for refined-fuels common carriers operating in one of the most complex and time-sensitive supply chains in North America.Gravitate has a long history of powering the nation’s leading gas-station chains and fuel wholesalers with advanced software for inventory management, supply planning, and private-fleet dispatch, supporting operations across more than 33,000 retail sites. With the introduction of its carrier TMS, Gravitate is extending that proven fuel-industry foundation into the common carrier market and delivering a modern, flexible platform designed specifically for petroleum logistics.Developed in close partnership with leading fuel carriers including Texas TransEastern, CLI Transport, Eagle Transport, and Aero Energy, Gravitate’s TMS is natively integrated into the operational ecosystems of many of the country’s largest convenience-store and retail fuel networks. Through Gravitate’s Crossroads integration framework, carriers gain out-of-the-box connectivity to high-volume fuel retailers, eliminating costly custom integrations and accelerating onboarding.This frictionless connectivity enables carriers to win more business, onboard faster, and deliver the real-time data, ETAs, and delivery visibility retailers now expect without adding operational or IT complexity.________________________________________A Purpose-Built TMS for the Fuel IndustryUnlike general-freight platforms, Gravitate’s TMS is designed around the real-world workflows of refined-fuels transportation. Core capabilities include:• AI-powered automatic order creation• Auto-dispatch with AI-optimized routing and sequencing• Best-in-class freight billing and reconciliation• A flexible, configurable driver-pay engine• Automated mispull and BOL and drop variance validation• Driver mobile and in-cab applications with real-time status updates• Deep ELD and telematics integrationsToday, Gravitate’s platform manages more than 4,200 trucks and 5,800 drivers across carrier and private-fleet operations and processes millions of supply-chain transactions each month.________________________________________Built With the Industry’s LeadersGravitate’s expansion into the common carrier market follows the same strategy that reshaped technology adoption among major fuel retailers. The company partners early with the industry’s most sophisticated operators, builds deeply around real operational constraints, and scales proven capabilities across the market.That experience directly informed a TMS designed for petroleum-specific realities including preload cycles, split loads, runouts, price-driven supply decisions, rack changes, multi-terminal sourcing, and tight retailer delivery windows.“Most TMS platforms started in general freight,” said Mike Scharf, Founder of Gravitate. “We started in petroleum, with the country’s largest retailers, private fleets, and common carriers. This product reflects that DNA.”________________________________________Transforming Carrier–Retailer CollaborationCarriers using Gravitate’s TMS gain immediate competitive advantages, including:• Faster onboarding with major fuel retailers• Improved forecasting, planning, and demand visibility• Higher service levels and on-time performance• Lower IT and integration burden• Better access to high-volume freight from leading fuel networks“Choosing Gravitate doesn’t just modernize carrier operations,” said Tom Hunt, Gravitate’s VP of Sales. “It connects carriers directly to the customers they want and to retailers who expect real-time transparency from their haulers.”________________________________________A Clear Vision: Autonomous Fuel DispatchGravitate is executing toward a practical but ambitious goal. The company is building a fully autonomous fuel dispatch workflow where orders are created, assigned, optimized, routed, billed, and reconciled automatically, allowing dispatchers and analysts to focus only on exceptions.Key elements of this vision are already live in production:• Automatic order creation• Dynamic supply management and tendering• Intelligent load assignment• AI-optimized routing and sequencing• Continuous ETA updates• Real-time exception handling• Automated billing and reconciliation“Autonomous fuel dispatch isn’t a distant concept,” said Bernard Wehbe, Gravitate’s COO. “It’s happening today, incrementally, reliably, and with measurable impact for carriers and retailers already using the platform.”________________________________________About GravitateGravitate builds enterprise software for the refined-fuels supply chain, enabling retailers, carriers, and suppliers to operate with greater accuracy, efficiency, and collaboration. The Gravitate platform connects North America’s leading fuel companies through a shared AI-driven ecosystem that helps prevent runouts, optimize supply decisions, and streamline delivery operations.

