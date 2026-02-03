Bierman Autism Centers Hosts Sensory Reptile Adventures Events Nationwide

Kids meet a tortoise up close during a sensory-friendly reptile experience designed for comfortable participation. A child reaches out to touch a snake during a guided, sensory-friendly reptile introduction.

Free, hands-on reptile adventures for families, plus Grand Opening celebrations in four growing communities

Reptile Adventures is designed to help kids explore something new at their own pace, with support nearby and plenty of chances for joyful connection.” — Elizabeth Henry, MS, BCBA, COBA, EVP of Services

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This March, Bierman Autism Centers (BAC) invites families to Reptile Adventures, a series of free, sensory-friendly community events created with children’s sensory needs in mind. Hosted across multiple states, Reptile Adventures offers a calm, structured experience where kids can meet gentle reptiles up close, learn fun facts from expert handlers, and enjoy themed crafts and snacks.These events are tailored for children with autism and other developmental needs, while welcoming siblings, caregivers, and the broader community. Families can expect a supportive environment with a predictable flow and the flexibility many children need to feel successful in new experiences.What Families Can Expect- Reptile Encounters: Meet gentle turtles, fascinating lizards, and other amazing reptile friends.- Cool Facts and Fun: Learn about reptiles from expert handlers in a kid-friendly format.- Crafty Creations: Enjoy hands-on reptile-themed crafts and activities.- Sweet Treats: Snacks and refreshments for families.All events are free. Capacity is limited to protect the sensory environment. RSVP at biermanautism.com/events “Families deserve community experiences that feel exciting without feeling overwhelming,” said Elizabeth Henry, MS, BCBA, COBA, EVP of Services at Bierman Autism Centers. “Reptile Adventures is designed to help kids explore something new at their own pace, with support nearby and plenty of chances for joyful connection.”Grand Openings and Expanded Access to CareFour Reptile Adventures events will also serve as Grand Opening celebrations for Bierman Autism Centers in Piscataway, New Jersey; Quincy, Massachusetts; North Raleigh, North Carolina; and Upper Arlington, Ohio.These openings reflect BAC’s continued growth to help more families access care closer to home. For many families, starting services can come with long waitlists, significant travel time, and limited availability. Expanding into new communities helps reduce barriers, increase access to evidence-based support, and create more consistent pathways to care.Grand Opening celebrations will include opportunities to meet the local team, tour the center, and learn more about services available in the area, including ABA therapy and other supports offered by BAC.“When families finally have services within reach, everything changes,” Henry added. “Access should not depend on how far you can drive or how long you can wait. These new locations help us bring high-quality care into more communities, and these events are a welcoming way to open the doors.”Event Dates and LocationsAll events take place from 10 am - 12 pmIndianaAvon | Saturday, March 7Westfield | Saturday, March 14MassachusettsBedford | Saturday, March 7Needham | Saturday, March 14Quincy (Grand Opening) | Saturday, March 7New JerseyEatontown | Saturday, March 7Ramsey | Saturday, March 7Piscataway (Grand Opening) | Saturday, March 7North CarolinaNorth Raleigh (Grand Opening) | Saturday, March 14OhioUpper Arlington (Grand Opening) | Saturday, March 7For many children, even “fun” community experiences can come with sensory triggers like unpredictable crowds, long waits, and fast transitions. The result is often a rushed visit or a stressful outing that leaves everyone feeling defeated.“Our teams build these events the way we build our centers: from the child’s perspective first,” Henry added. “If a child wants to observe from a distance before joining in, that is a win. If they jump right into the activity, that is a win too.”Why BAC Sensory Events Are DifferentRun by clinical teams. Events are supported by experienced clinicians and staff who understand sensory needs, transitions, and communication differences.Environment-first design. Calmer pacing, predictable routines, and flexible participation help children feel safe and successful.Support in real time. Team members are on-site to help families navigate tricky moments, offer strategies, and celebrate progress.More than an activity. Encounters and crafts are designed to encourage engagement, turn-taking, making choices, and confidence through play.FAQ: Reptile Adventures at a GlanceWho can attend?Families of children with autism, developmental differences, or sensory needs are welcome, along with siblings, caregivers, and extended family.Is there a cost?No. Reptile Adventures is a free community event.How do we RSVP?Visit biermanautism.com/events and select your nearest center.Ready to ConnectFamilies and Referring Partners:Call (888) 795-9465 or email start@biermanautism.com to learn more, schedule a tour, or discuss services.Job Seekers and Future Clinicians:Explore roles in clinical care, operations, and support at biermancareers.com About Bierman Autism CentersBierman Autism Centers has provided play-based, individualized ABA therapy designed to help children with autism grow, thrive, and build meaningful life skills, including communication, independence, and self-advocacy. Founded in 2006, BAC is celebrating 20 years of service as a privately held, clinically owned and operated ABA therapy provider.BAC is outcomes-first by design. Progress is measured consistently so families can see change sooner, and teams can make timely adjustments when something isn’t working, keeping children moving forward faster and reducing plateaus. BAC operates like a teaching hospital for ABA, with a dual focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for children and developing outstanding clinicians and teachers through mentorship, training, and continuous learning.Services include ABA therapy, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and diagnostic evaluations, tailored to each child’s unique needs.BAC has celebrated 375+ successful graduations, and over 50% of graduates transition to general education, general education with support, or an inclusion classroom in about 18-20 months.Bierman Autism Centers serves families across Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island. To learn more about BAC’s approach and how it is creating progress and possibilitiesfor children, families, and clinicians, visit www.biermanautism.com

