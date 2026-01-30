Gregory Tambone Funds New School and Food Bank Facility in Quimistán, Honduras, Supporting 150+ Children

Colonel Greg Tambone

Bone Tactical founder Colonel Greg Tambone funds a new school and food bank in Quimistán, Honduras, supporting 150+ children with education and aid.

In places where hunger and a medical emergency can be life-threatening, we chose to build something durable and local that creates a safety net.” — Greg Tambone

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gregory Isaac Tambone , founder of Bone Tactical and a commissioned Kentucky Colonel, announced the completion of a new school and food bank facility in the municipality of Quimistán, Department of Santa Bárbara, Honduras. The initiative is funded through Bone Tactical’s business proceeds and, according to Tambone, currently supports more than 150 children living below the poverty line with access to education, nutrition, and emergency medical assistance.The outreach program operates locally through a Church of God women’s group in Quimistán. Tambone stated that the group manages day-to-day operations on the ground, while Bone Tactical provides primary financial support.PROGRAM ORIGINS: A COMMUNITY PLAN PRESERVED AND CARRIED FORWARDAccording to local church members, the program began as a written plan created by the pastor’s wife after she identified urgent needs among children in the community, including severe malnourishment and limited access to education. She documented practical steps for providing structured support through the church.Tragically, she was killed the following day by a stray bullet during a gang-related shooting while shopping for groceries. Her written plans were preserved and passed to the church’s women’s group, which then sought a viable way to implement the outreach in the absence of funding.“The women’s group had the vision and the local trust, but no capital,” Tambone said. “At the same time, I was looking for reliable local partners who operated with integrity. By funding the effort, those handwritten plans became a functioning school and food bank.”FUNDING MODEL AND LOCAL CONSTRUCTIONTambone said Bone Tactical serves as the principal funding source for the outreach program and that local labor was used for the facility’s construction. He described his role as primarily financial support, while local members of the church coordinate activities and direct assistance.Tambone also stated that he allocates 10% of Bone Tactical’s proceeds to the outreach program, with the goal of sustaining ongoing operations and future expansion phases.IMPACT EXAMPLE: EMERGENCY MEDICAL SUPPORT AND NUTRITION ASSISTANCETambone shared one example of the program’s assistance involving a young girl diagnosed with leukemia who, he said, was suffering from extreme malnourishment and lacked access to specialized care. Through program support funded by Bone Tactical proceeds, medical bills were covered and consistent nutrition support was provided. Tambone said the child’s cancer is now in remission and she is attending school for the first in her life.To protect minors and families, identifying personal details are not publicly disclosed.CHALLENGES IN RURAL HONDURAS AND FUTURE PHASESThe project faced logistical constraints typical of rural infrastructure, including limited services and difficulty sourcing skilled labor. Tambone said a shortage of trained workers is a recurring challenge and cited gaps in local education systems as a contributing factor. He further emphasized the need for programs such as these to end the "vicious cycle" caused by lack of access to education.Future phases of the initiative aim to expand vocational training to help address long-term economic mobility in the Santa Bárbara department, according to Tambone and local program leaders.“I’ve always believed in the quote, ‘Be the change you want to see in the world,’” Tambone said. “In places where hunger and a medical emergency can be life-threatening, we chose to build something durable and local that creates a safety net.”For updates about Bone Tactical and its community initiatives, visit: https://www.bonetactical.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.