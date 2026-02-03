Infinity Massage Chairs Introduces New 2026 Product Line at Las Vegas Furniture Market

The 2026 Infinity Massage Chairs lineup showcases innovation, comfort, and showroom-ready design.

New lineup reflects growing demand for advanced massage technology and at-home wellness solutions

Dealers were excited about the innovation of our 2026 lineup and the programs we offer — from flexible flooring options to white glove delivery that make it easy to succeed.” — Michael Milone, VP of Sales & Business Development

SEABROOK, NH, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Massage Chairs unveiled its all-new 2026 massage chair lineup at the Las Vegas Furniture Market, reinforcing the brand’s leadership in massage chair innovation while showcasing a lineup designed to meet the evolving needs of both retailers and consumers. The debut generated strong momentum throughout the show, with existing partners responding enthusiastically to the new collection and new partners expressing interest in placing Infinity massage chairs on their showroom floors.

Designed for today’s retail environment, the 2026 lineup introduces five new massage chairs across a range of price points, all built with a consistent focus on advanced technology, elevated design, and showroom-ready performance. In addition to product innovation, Infinity continues to differentiate itself through dealer-focused programs that make it easier to succeed, including flexible flooring options that allow retailers to curate a selection of chairs that fit their space and business needs rather than committing to an oversized display. Infinity also supports the consumer experience beyond the showroom, with white glove delivery, ensuring each chair is delivered, placed, and set up in the home for a seamless experience from floor to front door.

“The response at Las Vegas Market was incredible,” said Michael Milone, VP of Sales & Business Development at Infinity Massage Chairs. “Dealers were excited not only about the innovation in our new 2026 lineup, but also about the programs we offer that make it easy for them to succeed—from flexible floor options to white glove delivery for their customers. We’re proud to provide solutions that help our partners grow while delivering exceptional at-home wellness experiences.”

At the top of the new lineup is the Infinity Circadian® DualFlex Massage Chair, the brand’s most advanced model to date. Recently recognized as a 2026 Editor’s Pick by International Business Times, the Circadian DualFlex highlight’s Infinity’s continued focus on advanced engineering, personalized comfort, and thoughtful design as part of its broader approach to at-home wellness.

The 2026 lineup also includes the Sensation 4D DualFlex, Celebrity™Elite 4D, Solstice Deluxe, and Zenara massage chairs, offering consumers and retailers a diverse range of options that balance innovation, comfort, design, and value. Together, the collection reflects Infinity’s commitment to delivering premium massage experiences while supporting a variety of customer needs and price points.

As interest in at-home wellness continues to grow, more consumers are looking beyond occasional treatments and toward long-term solutions that support recovery, relaxation, and everyday balance. Premium massage chairs have increasingly become part of that conversation, particularly for those seeking consistent full-body relief, without leaving home.

As Infinity builds momentum from its Las Vegas Market debut, the brand continues to focus on innovation, partner support, and the evolving role of massage chairs in at-home wellness. To explore partnership opportunities or locate an Infinity Massage Chairs retailer near you, visit infinitymassagechairs.com.

About Infinity Massage Chairs

Infinity Massage Chairs is a premier provider of state-of-the-art massage technology, committed to enhancing well-being through innovative design and superior craftsmanship. With a focus on relaxation, recovery, and luxury, Infinity continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge products that redefine comfort and convenience. For more information, visit www.infinitymassagechairs.com.

