Keeping New Yorkers Safe: Governor Hochul Introduces the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act to Stop ICE from Co-Opting Local Law Enforcement

Current federal immigration efforts have created chaos and fear and undermined our democracy, leading to the loss of innocent lives, including U.S. citizens. The use of state or local law enforcement officers and assets for the enforcement of federal civil immigration violations in furtherance of the federal administration’s immigration agenda draws critical public safety resources away from essential law enforcement functions that keep New York’s residents and communities safe.

In New York, 14 New York law enforcement agencies across nine counties have signed 287(g) agreements with ICE. With this legislation, all existing 287(g) agreements will be void and New York will join seven other states that currently prohibit 287(g)s: Washington, Oregon, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Delaware, and Connecticut.

Earlier this month, Governor Hochul announced several proposals to protect New Yorkers amid an unprecedented escalation in aggressive federal immigration enforcement, including:

Establishing a Right To Sue Federal Officers for Constitutional Violations

With unprecedented escalations in aggressive federal immigration enforcement, communities across the United States are reeling from heavy-handed tactics that have been alleged to trample on constitutional rights.

To protect communities across the state and ensure accountability when constitutional rights are violated, Governor Hochul will advance legislation that gives New Yorkers a clear path to seek justice when their rights are violated.

The proposal authorizes individuals to bring state-level civil actions against federal officers who violate New Yorkers' U.S. constitutional rights, consistent with the same legal standards that already exist for state and local officers under federal civil rights law. By aligning state law with existing federal civil rights frameworks, this proposal reinforces constitutional protections and provides New Yorkers with a meaningful legal recourse when federal authority is unconstitutionally abused in New York.

Protecting New Yorkers in Sensitive Locations

For decades, federal policy under both parties has limited warrantless civil immigration enforcement in sensitive locations such as schools, hospitals, and houses of worship. Recent federal changes have rolled back these protections, disrupting public safety, school communities, access to care, and trust in critical institutions.

New Yorkers should be able to attend school, access child care, seek medical care, worship, and reside in their private homes in peace. Governor Hochul has proposed legislation to ensure sensitive locations – including homes – can be protected from civil immigration enforcement without a judicial warrant. This measure will help provide stability for children and families in essential community spaces.