Obsidian Sky Ignites A New Fantasy Realm Of Elemental Magic, Dragon-Riders, And Forbidden Destiny

Obsidian Sky (Riftborn Series Book 1) Author Jill Aster

Author Jill Aster launches the Riftborn Series with a high-stakes epic where power, prophecy, and slow-burn romance collide beneath an obsidian sky.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fantasy author Jill Aster makes a powerful debut with Obsidian Sky, the first installment in the Riftborn Series, delivering an immersive tale of elemental magic, ancient prophecy, dragon-riders, and a love capable of reshaping an entire realm. Praised for its rich world-building and emotionally charged storytelling, the novel introduces readers to a dangerous universe where destiny is both a gift and a threat.

At the center of the story is Thaelyn Marren, a determined young cadet who enters the Asgar Training Academy with one goal: to prove she belongs. The academy is a brutal proving ground where only the strongest survive trials designed to awaken elemental magic—air, water, fire, or earth. For a rare few, survival brings something even greater: selection by a dragon, creatures bound by ancient instinct to riders whose souls burn bright enough to match their own.

When Thaelyn’s power manifests in ways no instructor can explain, it draws the attention of the crown—and of Prince Thorne Dareth. A seasoned warrior, dragon-rider, and heir bound by duty, Thorne is tasked with training Thaelyn while viewing her as a potential threat to the realm. Their relationship begins in conflict, but as tensions rise, an undeniable connection forms—one potent enough to awaken forces long believed destroyed.

As rift-born creatures begin slipping through fractures in reality, the kingdom teeters toward open war. Thaelyn may be the only one capable of stopping what’s coming, but her power walks a razor’s edge between salvation and destruction.

The inspiration behind Obsidian Sky lies in exploring the cost of power and the pull between duty and desire. Aster blends political intrigue with emotionally driven character arcs, weaving together enemies-to-lovers tension, forbidden romance, and a meticulously crafted elemental magic system.

Written for readers who crave immersive fantasy with emotional depth, Obsidian Sky appeals to fans of dragon-rider epics and slow-burn romance alike. With lyrical prose and escalating stakes, the novel establishes Jill Aster as a compelling new voice in fantasy fiction and sets the stage for a world where love and destruction are often one and the same.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/hR7aKAF

