Luminii Launches Next-Generation LED Platform Redefining the Core of Its Architectural Linear Portfolio

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luminii Launches Gen 2 , a Next-Generation LED Platform for Linear FixturesLuminii, a leader in high-performance architectural lighting, today announced the launch of its Gen 2 LED platform, a comprehensive next-generation system that re-engineers the core lighting “engine” behind the majority of Luminii’s LED strip lighting and made-to-order linear fixtures. Designed as a platform-level evolution rather than a single product update, Gen 2 establishes a new foundation for performance, compatibility, and system-wide consistency across Luminii’s architectural linear portfolio.More than an incremental upgrade, Luminii’s Gen 2 platform represents a full-scale evolution of the company’s linear ecosystem. The platform introduces five new LED strip families with expanded outputs and correlated color temperature (CCT) options, improved efficacy, tighter cut increments, enhanced dimming performance, and a standardized LED strip architecture. Together, these advancements simplify specification, expand compatibility across fixtures and extrusions, and deliver measurable performance gains for lighting designers, specifiers, and installers.“With our next-generation LEDs, we focused on advancing what matters most to specifiers and lighting designers: quality of light, performance, precision, and reliability,” said Jeff Parker, CEO of Luminii. “This is a foundational upgrade to the platform our customers rely on every day. It delivers meaningful gains across the system without adding unnecessary complexity.”A Platform-Level EvolutionAt the core of Gen 2 is a redesigned LED strip architecture that consolidates multiple legacy tape generations into five next-generation families. Together, these families span 21 outputs and 13 CCT options, replacing previous configurations while expanding flexibility and performance. The Gen 2 LED strip families are offered in region-specific formats to support both North American and EMEA markets:North AmericaLineLED Vibrant Color 72 (LLVC72)LineLED High Efficacy 64 (LLHE64)LineLED Warm Dim 51 (LLWD51)LineLED Tunable White 51 (LLTW51)LineLED Tunable White 51 X2 (LLTW51X2)EMEALineLED Vibrant Color 240 (LLVC240)LineLED High Efficacy 208 (LLHE208)LineLED Warm Dim 168 (LLWD168)LineLED Tunable White 168 (LLTW168)LineLED Tunable White 168 X2 (LLTW168X2)As part of this redesign, all Gen 2 LED strip lights are now standardized to a 10mm form factor. This enables integration into smaller, more compact extrusions and fixtures while simplifying connectors, installation, and overall system planning. The standardized architecture also improves backward compatibility and provides a clearer migration path from legacy products.Performance That Leads the CategoryThe Gen 2 platform delivers specification-driven performance improvements designed to meet the evolving demands of architectural lighting applications. Key performance enhancements include:Industry-leading color quality with 97+ CRI and 95+ R9Exceptional efficacy, reaching 120+ lumens per watt for Vibrant Color and up to 160+ lumens per watt for High EfficacyExtended run lengths enabled by 4oz copper PCBs, reducing voltage drop over long distancesUltra-short cut increments, down to 0.66 inches (16.8 mm), for unmatched precision in the fieldImproved dotting performance using dual-CCT LED packages in Warm Dim and Tunable White configurationsEnhanced wet-location performance through a new white silicone co-extrusion that improves efficiency while delivering a more refined appearanceWarm Dim performance is further elevated through PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming compatibility with Luminii’s PS-UNI power supply. This combination enables smooth, deeply nuanced dimming curves without the need for specialized drivers, supporting more natural transitions across a wide range of applications.System-Wide Updates and Expanded FixturesIn addition to new LED strip families, the Gen 2 platform includes coordinated updates across Luminii’s fixture portfolio to ensure system-wide consistency from specification through installation. These updates include:The introduction of the all-new Myka Asymmetric Surface (MKA), designed for millwork and shelf applicationsExpanded Myka compatibility, with Warm Dim and Tunable White LED strips now available in a standardized 10mm width, bringing advanced dimming and tunability to the Myka family for the first timeA revitalized mCove REC, now compatible with Gen 2 LED strips and featuring simplified orderingExtended warranty coverage, with Luminii wet fixtures and wet-location LED strip lighting increasing from a three-year to a five-year warranty (excluding iLight)Updated iLight by Luminii features, including new canopy finish options, connector enhancements, and refined documentationAll Luminii-built fixtures and LED strip specifications have been updated as part of the Gen 2 rollout, reinforcing consistency across products and simplifying the overall specification process.Built for Designers, Specifiers, and the FieldGen 2 was developed to support Luminii’s core customers—including lighting designers, architects, interior designers, AV dealers, and home builders—by delivering tangible benefits throughout the design, specification, and installation process. Key advantages include:Greater output flexibility with fewer strip familiesExpanded Warm Dim and Tunable White optionsSmaller profiles for tighter architectural integrationBackward-compatible migration paths from legacy productsNo planned price increases for the Gen 2 platform upgrade“From a sales perspective, Gen 2 strengthens every conversation we have with our customers,” said Amy Bonder, Chief Commercial Officer at Luminii. “We’re delivering clear performance advantages, broader specification flexibility, and a simplified platform—all without increasing cost. It makes Luminii easier to specify, easier to sell, and even more competitive across a wide range of projects.”To further support customers at launch, Luminii has expanded its digital tools, including updated power consumption calculators, dotting and compatibility tools, and refreshed specification resources designed to enable faster, more confident design decisions.Compliance, Domestic Manufacturing, and ReliabilityWith Gen 2, Luminii has significantly expanded Buy America Act (BAA) and Build America, Buy America (BABA) compliance across its portfolio—an increasingly critical requirement for infrastructure, public, and federally funded projects in the United States. All Luminii wet-location fixtures are now BAA/BABA compliant, while select dry fixtures, including KM, KRM, BARA, MK, and MKR, are also BAA/BABA rated.This expanded compliance strengthens Luminii’s position in transportation-adjacent, civic, and public-sector applications, helping remove barriers to specification and accelerating project approvals where domestic manufacturing requirements are essential.Advancing Sustainability Through Smarter PackagingComplementing its investments in domestic manufacturing and long-term system reliability, the Gen 2 platform also reflects Luminii’s ongoing commitment to more responsible and sustainable operations. LED reels will transition from plastic spools to recyclable materials, significantly reducing single-use plastics across high-volume components. In parallel, product packaging is shifting away from

