City Year Bay Area Hosts Annual ‘Paint the Town Yellow’ Gala to Celebrate Service and Support Bay Area Students

Gala brings together civic and business leaders to invest in student success and the future of education in the Bay Area

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT:

City Year Bay Area will host its annual Paint the Town Yellow Gala, an inspiring evening bringing together civic, corporate, and philanthropic leaders to celebrate the impact of service and raise critical funds for student success. The event will honor community champions and partners supporting students in East Palo Alto and East San José schools.

WHO:

-- City Year Bay Area Executive Director Luke Hostetter

-- California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday, Governor’s Office of Service and Community Engagement (GO-Serve)

-- Pro Football Hall of Famer and former San Francisco 49er Bryant Young

-- Honorees including the 49ers Foundation and community leaders

-- City Year AmeriCorps Student Success Coaches

-- Local education, business, and philanthropic supporters

HONOREES:

-- Bridge Builders Award: 49ers Foundation

-- Idealism in Action Award: Randy and Cindy Pond

-- Ripple of Hope Award: Gina Sudaria & William Eger, Ravenswood City School District

WHEN:

Friday, January 30, 2026

5:00 PM Honoree Reception (Invite Only)

6:00 PM Event Arrival, Wine, Specialty Cocktails & Food Pairing

7:45 PM Dinner, Program, Speakers, Award Presentation, Fund-A-Need & Live Auction

8:45 PM After Party, Music & Dessert

WHERE:

Rosewood Sand Hill

2825 Sand Hill Road

Menlo Park, CA 94025

WHY IT MATTERS:

City Year Bay Area Student Success Coaches serve full-time in under-resourced schools, providing tutoring, mentoring, and attendance support that helps students stay on track academically and thrive. Proceeds from the gala directly support this work and strengthen schools across the Bay Area.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.