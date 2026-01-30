San Antonio Woman Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison and Over $955K Money Judgment for Role in Deadly Alien Smuggling Operation
Erica Aracely Carmona was sentenced to 132 months in federal prison and ordered to pay a money judgment of $955,350 for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death
