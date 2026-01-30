Former TD Bank Employee Pleads Guilty to Accepting Bribes, Laundering $5.5 Million to Colombia

A Florida man pleaded guilty Wednesday to accepting bribes and facilitating the laundering of more than $5.5 million to Colombia while employed by TD Bank, N.A.

According to court filings, Leonardo Ayala, 25, of Homestead, Florida, accepted bribes and exploited his position as a bank employee to help launder drug money to Colombia. From June to Nov. 2023, Ayala opened fraudulent accounts, issued over 150 debit cards to shell companies, and unblocked debit cards that TD Bank had restricted due to questionable activity. The bank accounts and debit cards were then used to make more than 12,000 ATM withdrawals in Colombia, funneling approximately $5.5 million out of the United States. In exchange, Ayala received more than $6,000 in bribes paid in cash and through a peer-to-peer digital payment network.

Ayala pleaded guilty to a two-count information charging him with conspiring to launder monetary instruments and receipt of bribes by a bank employee. The charge of money laundering conspiracy carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The charge of receipt of bribes by a bank employee carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. Ayala’s sentencing has been set for June 11. A federal judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Senior Counsel Philip Lamparello of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey made the announcement.

The DEA, IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) and FDIC-OIG are investigating the case. The department also thanks the Morristown Police Department for their assistance with the investigation.

Trial Attorneys D. Zachary Adams and Chelsea Rooney of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering, Narcotics and Forfeiture Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Marko Pesce, Chief of the Bank Integrity, Money Laundering and Recovery Unit for the District of New Jersey are prosecuting the case.

The Money Laundering, Narcotics and Forfeiture Section’s Bank Integrity Unit investigates and prosecutes banks and other financial institutions, including their officers, managers and employees whose actions threaten the integrity of the individual institution or the wider financial system.