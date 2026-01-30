Tractor Tuesday Founder Warns of March Auction Glut as Banks Push Farmer-Owned Equipment to Market

Zach Bosle Urges Action

Zach Bosle says February could be the strongest window to sell before forced auctions swell supply and crush prices.

The imbalance we are about to see is on the farmer-owned side, and much of that inventory may be pushed to market all at once.” — Zach Bosle, CEO

HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tractor Tuesday founder Zach Bosle is warning farmers of a looming surge in farmer-owned machinery hitting the auction market in March, driven by increasing pressure from banks. Bosle says the influx could overwhelm buyer demand and result in sharply lower prices for used equipment.“If too much inventory is forced to auction at the same time, it becomes a bloodbath,” said Bosle. “Demand simply will not be able to keep up with supply.”Bosle believes February represents the strongest opportunity for sellers who are able to act before being forced. “February is the ideal window to sell,” Bosle said. “That lines up with historical buying behavior, especially for planters and row crop tractors. Many buyers make their decisions before late March. Sellers who move earlier still have leverage.”Bosle noted that while many dealerships successfully liquidated excess inventory toward the end of last year, farmer-owned machinery has largely remained unsold. “Dealers did a good job cleaning up inventory,” Bosle said. “The imbalance we are about to see is on the farmer-owned side, and much of that inventory may be pushed to market all at once.”Bosle urged farmers who believe they may be forced to sell to act sooner rather than later, noting that Tractor Tuesday offers zero commission for sellers and a capped buyer’s premium. “If you think you may be forced to auction, do it early,” Bosle said. “Fees matter more when prices are under pressure, and our model helps sellers protect their net.”Several high-end and desirable machines are already slated for Tractor Tuesday’s February 17 auction, with additional consignments still being accepted. Bosle also expects solid demand for auctions scheduled on February 24 and March 10, though he cautioned that pricing risk increases as March progresses.“This is about selling from a position of choice,” Bosle said. “February gives sellers that chance.”About Tractor TuesdayTractor Tuesday is a farmer-first auction and machinery marketplace platform offering zero seller commission and a capped buyer’s premium.

