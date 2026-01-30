Governor Ivey Concludes School Choice Week, Introduces More CHOOSE Act Recipients: Meet the Davis Family

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday concluded School Choice Week by introducing the Davis family who utilizes the CHOOSE Act, the governor’s education savings account (ESA) program. Doug and Marinella Davis homeschool their four adopted children. Both Rikardo “Riko” (12) in 7th grade and Hanna (11) learning 3rd – 5th grade are supported by the CHOOSE Act. The two younger children, Benedict (9) and Bernadette (8) are biological siblings and studying at a 2nd grade level.

“Although School Choice Week may be coming to a close, my commitment to putting students first and advancing school choice efforts like the CHOOSE Act remains strong,” said Governor Ivey. “Every child deserves an education that fits their needs – and for the Davises, that best choice is homeschooling.”

Doug and Marinella’s foundation centers around faith, family and education. Homeschooling gives them flexibility, while also being immersed in the children’s education and faith.

To other Alabama parents, Doug and Marinella advised regarding the CHOOSE Act, “We highly encourage other Alabama families to apply. We are very fortunate to be able to use CHOOSE Act funds, because it has been tremendous for our family.”

As a family, they all enjoy the outdoors, especially biking and walking together with their dog Custer. Riko is curious, focused and athletic, with a natural talent for math and a love for fixing things. Hanna is joyful and caring, enjoys reading, spelling and history. She loves dancing, especially ballet. The two youngest, Benedict and Bernadette, add their own creativity and curiosity to the family. Benedict is thoughtful, curious and enjoys reading and spending time with his friends, while Bernadette is passionate and crafty with a strong sense of justice.

Marinella added, “Because our curriculum and technical needs are covered, we can use the money we once spent on those basics for field trips and other educational experiences that expose our children to new opportunities.”

Since receiving support from the CHOOSE Act, Doug and Marinella have noticed an improvement in their academic environment at home. The children have their own books, meaning they are not having to share materials. They now have a sense of ownership and pride in their schoolwork.

The Davis family is one of tens of thousands being supported by the CHOOSE Act. In recent months, the governor featured families from across the state, including the Siemens and Tran families in Dothan, Charlie Perkins and Susan Stacy in Mobile, the McDades and the Walkers from Montgomery, the Moseleys in Camden and the Carbonells in Birmingham, and she will continue highlighting real Alabama families positively impacted by this school choice program.

School Choice Week 2026 Highlights:

Monday: Governor Ivey Kicks Off School Choice Week, Celebrates Education Freedom Wins for Alabama Students.

Tuesday: Governor Ivey Introduces a CHOOSE Act Family: Meet Charlie Perkins and Susan Stacy

Wednesday: Governor Ivey Continues Celebrating School Choice Week, Introduces More CHOOSE Act Recipients: Meet the Tran Family

About the CHOOSE Act:

The CHOOSE Act website provides Alabama families with the latest information about the CHOOSE Act, including eligibility information, an online application for both renewing and new families, program FAQ, important deadlines and parent and education service provider (ESP) guides.

As the 2026-27 school year approaches, the CHOOSE Act applications are open and continue to boast success with thousands of existing CHOOSE Act students renewing their applications. Applications for both renewing families and for new families must be submitted by the March 31, 2026, application deadline. Award notifications will be sent to eligible students on April 15, 2026. Verification of participating school enrollment must be submitted by June 30, 2026, for funding beginning on July 1, 2026.

The CHOOSE Act makes refundable income tax credits called education savings accounts available to support the success of eligible K-12 students in Alabama. An ESA can be used to pay for tuition, fees and other qualified education expenses at approved Education Service Providers (ESPs).

Since CHOOSE Act applications opened in January 2025, students in every county throughout the state have applied, totaling 36,873 students. Funding for eligible students includes:

$7,000 per eligible student enrolled in a participating school

$2,000 per participating student enrolled in a home education program (maximum of $4,000 per family)

For the 2026-2027 academic year, the program is open to new families with an adjusted gross income (AGI) not exceeding 300 percent of the federal poverty level for the preceding tax year. For the 2027-2028 academic year and beyond, the program is open to all families, regardless of income.

The program will prioritize students with special needs, participating students and their siblings and students who are dependents of active-duty service members enrolled in or assigned to a priority school. Remaining ESAs will be available to students based on the family’s AGI as a percentage of the federal poverty level.

For applications and more information about CHOOSE Act Alabama, visit chooseact.alabama.gov.

A photo of the Davis family is attached.

###