Prominent Arizona Business Leaders Unite to Host Clients at the 1937 Club During the Waste Management Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bianchi & Brandt will host clients, colleagues, and friends for an invitation-only experience at the exclusive 1937 Club during the WM Phoenix Open, February 2–8. Set within TPC Scottsdale’s iconic Stadium Course, the event brings together leaders from across Arizona’s business and cannabis communities for a week designed around connection, conversation, and enjoying the tournament.Hosted alongside valued partners JARS Cannabis and Ponderosa Dispensaries, two of Arizona’s most established operators, the 1937 Club offers one of the tournament’s most refined hospitality experiences. The venue features premier views of the 18th green, upscale amenities, curated food and beverage offerings, and an atmosphere designed for conversation, connection, and meaningful engagement. The invitation-only event reflects Bianchi & Brandt’s long-standing belief that strong businesses are built on trust, shared experiences, and genuine relationships.“Relationships are at the center of our work, but it’s just as important to create space to relax and enjoy time together,” said Justin Brandt, Co-Founding Partner of Bianchi & Brandt. “The WMO gives us that rare opportunity to step away from the day-to-day, have some fun, and spend quality time with the people we value.” Laura Bianchi, Co-Founding Partner of Bianchi & Brandt, echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that trust and long-term relationships guide how the firm works with its clients and colleagues, shaping its approach both inside and outside the office.Brandt’s involvement in the event also reflects his broader engagement with Arizona’s business, civic, and sports communities. In addition to his legal practice, he is a co-owner of Phoenix United, a Grass League franchise, underscoring his belief that golf, like business, creates space for people to connect, collaborate, and build partnerships.The 1937 Club gathering exemplifies Bianchi & Brandt’s relationship-driven approach to business and its commitment to creating thoughtful, high-level experiences that reflect the firm’s values and the clients it serves..For additional details about the 1937 Club experience, visit https://wmphoenixopen.com/1937-club-weekly/ ###About Bianchi & BrandtFounded in 2019 by Laura Bianchi and Justin Brandt, Bianchi & Brandt is a Scottsdale-based, full-service law firm providing strategic legal and business counsel to companies navigating complex and highly regulated environments. The firm serves clients across Arizona and nationally.With more than two decades of combined experience, Bianchi and Brandt advise on business and corporate law, regulatory compliance, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, labor and employment, litigation, receiverships, and complex commercial transactions. The firm is known for its disciplined, solutions-oriented approach and practical guidance aligned with business objectives.Bianchi & Brandt and its attorneys have earned significant industry recognition, including AZ Business Magazine’s 2025 Top Law Firm and consecutive Top Law Firm honors from Benzinga and The Emjays. In 2025, both founders were named AZ Big Media’s Most Influential Executives, with Bianchi also receiving the AZ Capitol Times’ Women Achiever Award. Brandt was previously recognized as a Marijuana Venture Magazine 40 Under 40 honoree. For information, visit bianchibrandt.com or call 480-531-1800

