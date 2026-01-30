Submit Release
North Carolina “Lines of Communication” meetings postponed

Due to the forecasted winter storm, the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council has postponed the Lines of Communication meetings that were scheduled for next week in Winnabow, Morehead City, Hatteras, and Manteo.

The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council will announce rescheduled meetings and locations when confirmed.

The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional fishery management councils in the United States that manages fisheries in federal waters. Lines of Communication is a new council initiative to build relationships with fisheries stakeholders and provide an opportunity for mutual sharing of information.

 

