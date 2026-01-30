The Academy of Pet Careers and Embark Harness Co. Join Forces to Elevate Dog Training Education

APC and Embark form new partnership to aid dog training students.

New partnership provides future pet care professionals with industry-leading dog training gear

Ensuring our students train with the highest quality technology has always been a priority at The Academy of Pet Careers.” — Joseph Schifano

ST. CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Academy of Pet Careers (APC), a leading institution for pet care education, announces a strategic partnership with Embark Harness Co. This partnership is meant to address a critical need in hands-on pet care education, particularly for dog trainers. It will equip APC's dog training students—both on-campus and online—with premium equipment they can use throughout their program and career.Embark has built its reputation on creating durable, functional outdoor dog gear that stands up to real-world use. The company's products have been featured in Forbes and other major publications and have garnered tens of thousands of 5-star reviews. APC dog training instructors have even used and recommended Embark products in the past, making this a natural partnership from the beginning."Ensuring our students train with the highest quality technology has always been a priority at The Academy of Pet Careers," said Joseph Schifano, President of APC. "This will allow us to provide students with the same kinds of equipment they'll encounter throughout their professional lives."In-person and online dog training students at APC receive complete toolkits not only for use in their coursework, but to take with them into the workforce. Embark's no-pull harnesses feature adjustable designs that accommodate the various breeds that students will work with. Students will also be able to take their experience with Embark gear directly to client consultations and make professional recommendations.APC and Embark are eager to provide more education to pet parents across the USA and UK. Both organizations view this as the beginning of a long-term collaboration that will benefit students, animals, and the pet care industry as a whole. As APC trains more future pet professionals each year, the impact of working with quality equipment will ripple throughout the industry.BOILERPLATEAbout The Academy of Pet Careers: The Academy of Pet Careers is a leader in pet education with decades of experience and a 5-star rating. APC offers certifications in dog grooming, dog training, and veterinary assisting. Founded in 1993, The Academy of Pet Careers serves aspiring pet professionals in the greater St. Louis area.About Embark Harness Co: Founded in 2015, Embark Harness Co. is a small business based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in durable harnesses, leashes, and accessories. With tens of thousands of 5-star reviews and features in multiple major publications, their functional outdoor dog gear is trusted by pet professionals and owners alike.

