Angeles Psychology Group Completes Three-Week Service Expansion with Comprehensive Anxiety Treatment Program

A Comprehensive, Evidence-Based Anxiety Treatment Program Expanding Access Across Central Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Completing an ambitious three-week expansion initiative, Angeles Psychology Group today announced the launch of a comprehensive anxiety treatment program serving Beverly Grove, Hancock Park, and Los Angeles' Miracle Mile.The program represents the final component of the practice's strategic expansion addressing the three most common mental health challenges it sees (depression, LGBTQIA+ mental health , and anxiety) and reaching over nine distinct Los Angeles neighborhoods with specialized, evidence-based care.The announcement addresses a critical public health concern: Anxiety disorders represent the most common mental health condition in the United States, affecting approximately 40 million adults annually, yet only 37% receive treatment, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reports anxiety rates have increased 38% since 2020, with particularly significant impacts in urban professional communities including Beverly Grove, Hancock Park, and Miracle Mile.integrates evidence-based cognitive-behavioral approaches with specialized somatic and depth modalities rarely found together in conventional practice settings. This comprehensive approach addresses not only anxiety symptoms but the underlying characterological patterns, unresolved trauma, and nervous system dysregulation that conventional treatment often leaves unaddressed.Conventional Treatment Leaves Two-Thirds Without Adequate Relief"The dominant treatment model for anxiety, benzodiazepines for acute symptoms and brief CBT for skill-building, produces inadequate and non-lasting results for most people," explains Neil Schierholz PsyD, founder of Angeles Psychology Group"Research shows only about one-third of people with anxiety disorders achieve full remission with first-line treatment. The rest continue struggling because we're not addressing the deeper patterns like early attachment wounds that create insecure internal foundations, characterological defenses maintaining hypervigilance, and somatic patterns that keep the nervous system locked in fight-or-flight."The economic burden of inadequately treated anxiety is substantial. The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry estimates anxiety disorders cost the U.S. economy over $42 billion annually in direct and indirect costs, while untreated anxiety contributes to cardiovascular disease, chronic pain, substance use disorders, and a significantly impaired quality of life.Multi-Modal Approach Addresses All Dimensions of AnxietyAngeles Psychology Group's anxiety treatment program distinguishes itself through integration of five therapeutic modalities addressing anxiety's cognitive, emotional, somatic, and unconscious dimensions:Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT):This gold-standard evidence-based approach with over 40 years of research demonstrates efficacy for all anxiety disorders. Angeles Psychology Group utilizes CBT techniques including cognitive restructuring, exposure therapy, and behavioral activation to provide immediate symptom relief and practical coping tools.Internal Family Systems (IFS) Therapy:IFS views anxiety not as a pathological disorder to eliminate but as a protective strategy employed by internal parts to prevent overwhelming vulnerability. Recent research in the Journal of Evidence-Based Social Work shows IFS therapy produces significant anxiety reduction, particularly for individuals with trauma histories or treatment-resistant symptoms.Orgonomic (Reichian) and Somatic Therapies:These therapies address the physiological reality that anxiety lives in the body: Chronic muscle tension, shallow breathing, and sympathetic nervous system activation. Through character analysis and somatic interventions, this work helps dissolve characterological and physical armor that maintain chronic heightened arousal, allowing the nervous system to regulate. Emerging research on somatic therapies shows promising results for anxiety, particularly when combined with traditional approaches.Depth Psychology and Psychodynamic Work:Explores unconscious conflicts, attachment injuries, and existential concerns fueling anxious states. This work uncovers how anxiety may defend against more threatening emotions or represent unprocessed early danger experiences. Meta-analyses show psychodynamic therapy produces lasting anxiety reduction comparable to CBT, with some evidence suggesting better long-term maintenance.Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT):Helps patients access and process underlying emotions that anxiety defends against like fear, shame, or grief related to attachment wounds. Research in Clinical Psychology Review demonstrates EFT produces significant, durable anxiety reduction across multiple anxiety disorders.Targeting High-Achievement CommunitiesThe practice's focus on Beverly Grove, Hancock Park, and Miracle Mile reflects both geographic centrality and the specific anxiety-related challenges facing these communities:Beverly Grove:This upscale neighborhood between Beverly Hills and West Hollywood houses entertainment industry professionals, business executives, and creative entrepreneurs. Residents frequently experience anxiety driven by achievement pressure, perfectionism, career instability, and comparison culture. A 2024 American Psychological Association report found professionals in competitive industries report anxiety rates 47% higher than general population.Hancock Park:This historic, affluent neighborhood houses families navigating the pressures of raising children in competitive educational environments while managing dual-career demands. Parents report anxiety around parenting adequacy, children's achievement, maintaining social status, and work-life balance. Research shows parental anxiety significantly impacts children's development, creating intergenerational transmission of anxiety disorders.Miracle Mile:This diverse, centrally-located neighborhood attracts young professionals, graduate students, and individuals in career transition. Residents frequently experience anxiety related to career uncertainty, financial stress, relationship formation, and general instability of early adulthood in an expensive city. CDC data show anxiety rates peak among adults aged 18-29, the demographic heavily represented in Miracle Mile.Angeles Psychology Group's Mid-Wilshire location at 6363 Wilshire Boulevardsits at the intersection of these three neighborhoods, providing convenient access. Extended hours from 7 AM to 10 PM daily accommodate demanding professional schedules, while comprehensive telehealth options ensure treatment continuity despite LA traffic challenges.Beyond Symptom Management to Nervous System RegulationWhile conventional anxiety treatment focuses primarily on symptom reduction, Angeles Psychology Group's approach aims for comprehensive nervous system regulation and characterological transformation. Beyond decreasing worry and panic, the work helps patients:• Develop secure internal foundations that enable self-soothing without external validation• Process early attachment experiences that have been creating anxious patterns• Release chronic muscular tension that have driven and maintained sympathetic nervous system activation• Build authentic relationships that provide genuine safety and connection• Transform perfectionism and self-criticism that has been driving anxious overachievement• Reconnect with vitality, spontaneity, pulsation, and authentic self-expression that chronic anxiety constricts"We measure success not just by symptom reduction, but by increased capacity for presence, authentic connection, pulsation, and aliveness," explains Dr Schierholz. "Patients should be able to take healthy risks, tolerate uncertainty, experience the full range of emotions, and live with spontaneity rather than rigid control. That requires addressing characterological patterns, not just teaching coping skills."Completing Comprehensive Mental Health Services Across Los AngelesThe launch of the anxiety treatment program completes Angeles Psychology Group's three-week expansion aimed at establishing specialized services across nine Los Angeles neighborhoods. The coordinated rollout demonstrates Angeles Psychology Group’s commitment to address the region's most pressing mental health needs:• Week 1 (January 13): Depression treatment for West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Hollywood, addressing 32% post-pandemic surge in depressive disorders• Week 2 (January 20): LGBTQIA+ mental health services for West Hollywood, Silver Lake, and Downtown LA, responding to mental health crises affecting queer communities• Week 3 (January 27): Anxiety treatment for Beverly Grove, Hancock Park, and Miracle Mile, targeting the most common mental health condition affecting all Americans"This expansion reflects our commitment to making concierge-level, transformative mental health care accessible throughout Los Angeles," explains Dr Schierholz. "Whether someone struggles with depression in West Hollywood, navigates LGBTQ+ identity in Silver Lake, or experiences anxiety in Hancock Park, comprehensive, holistic care is available. This represents a new model, one in which integrated treatment addresses the whole person within their cultural and community contexts, not just a collection of fragmented services treating isolated symptoms."About Angeles Psychology GroupAngeles Psychology Group is a holistic mental health practice in Los Angeles specializing in transformative therapy that addresses root causes rather than just symptoms. Founded by Neil Schierholz PsyD, the practice integrates rare therapeutic modalities including Orgonomic (Reichian) Therapy, Internal Family Systems (IFS) Therapy, Depth Psychology, and Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT).With a team of highly-trained clinicians anchored in culturally-competent, affirmative care, Angeles Psychology Group serves individuals, couples, families, and groups seeking genuine, lasting transformation. The practice is located at 6363 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 520, Los Angeles, CA 90048, with services available seven days a week from 7 AM to 10 PM via in-person and telehealth formats.

