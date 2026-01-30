DX Learning Solutions and Avocado Learning Experiences Launch Strategic Partnership to Bring CARE Leadership Programs to Greece

Chicago, IL — DX Learning Solutions is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Avocado Learning Experiences to deliver DX’s flagship leadership development programs, CARE Foundations™ and CARE for Managers™, across Greece. This partnership enables Avocado Learning to deliver DX Learning’s world-class, trust‑based leadership training experiences tailored to the Greek cultural and business context.

“DX and Avocado share a commitment to building people‑first organizations grounded in values of Clarity, Autonomy, Relationships, and Equity (CARE),” says Alex Draper, DX Learning Founder and CEO. “Through this collaboration, CARE is now expanding globally, offering Greek businesses access to proven leadership development curricula used by Fortune 100 companies.”

Avocado’s deep roots in the local leadership and development space, combined with DX’s established program design and facilitation standards, create a powerful team and educational training model. “The partnership with DX Learning Solutions allows us to bring to the Greek market a leadership framework with real impact, one that is rooted in trust, values, and human connection,” says Marina Kounalaki, Managing Partner of Avocado Learning Experiences. “CARE is a model that aligns fully with our philosophy of meaningful and sustainable development for leaders and teams.”

What the Partnership Includes

Train‑the‑Trainer Certification — Avocado’s facilitators will be trained and certified directly by DX Master Facilitators to ensure CARE methodology

— Avocado’s facilitators will be trained and certified directly by DX Master Facilitators to ensure CARE methodology Localized Program Delivery — CARE content will be adapted with Avocado’s input to reflect Greek cultural norms and business practices, while preserving the integrity of the CARE approach

— CARE content will be adapted with Avocado’s input to reflect Greek cultural norms and business practices, while preserving the integrity of the CARE approach Sales Enablement Support — DX will support Avocado with go-to-market strategy, messaging, ideal customer profiles, and objection‑handling tools to help articulate the value of CARE to prospective clients in Greece

The partnership between DX Learning Solutions and Avocado Learning Experiences creates mutual value by combining proven, people-first leadership programming with deep local expertise. DX extends its global reach through a trusted delivery partner in Southeast Europe, while Avocado gains exclusive access to field-tested IP, sales and facilitation support, and a proven model for enhancing teams and leadership growth.

Together, they’re scaling the impact of CARE leadership with cultural relevance, integrity, and shared values at the core.

DX and Avocado will begin delivery of CARE Foundations™ and CARE for Managers™ in Greece in Q1 2026. As part of the launch, Avocado will host introductory sessions and informational webinars to introduce Greek organizations to the CARE model and its benefits. Feedback from these first cohorts will guide continuous improvement and adaptation of the programs and reinforce DX’s global commitment to people-first leadership learning.

About DX Learning Solutions

DX Learning Solutions is a Chicago-based leading developer of evidence-based leadership journeys. Founded on the CARE principles of Clarity, Autonomy, Relationships, and Equity, DX helps organizations around the world build trust‑based, high-performing, sustainable cultures that value people as their greatest asset. Their Founder and CEO, Alex Draper, is the author of CARE To Win: The Four Leadership Habits to Build High-Performing Teams. More about CARE To Win at www.caretowinbook.com.

About Avocado Learning Experiences

Avocado Learning Experiences designs and delivers integrated solutions in the fields of Learning & Development and Integrated Talent Management, focusing on meaningful, flexible, and interactive learning experiences. Grounded in the belief that every individual has the capacity to grow, Avocado delivers transformational learning and development services that reflect the unique dynamics of the Greek market, now enhanced with their partnership with DX. More about Avocado Learning Experiences at https://avocadolearning.gr/en/.

For media inquiries or more information about CARE programs in the United States or Greece, please contact: https://www.dx-learning.com/contact

https://thenewsfront.com/dx-learning-solutions-and-avocado-learning-experiences-launch-strategic-partnership-to-bring-care-leadership-programs-to-greece/

https://www.dx-learning.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.