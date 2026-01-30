Gleamworks Detailing Announces Launch of New Advanced Winter Impact Mitigation Package in Vancouver

Vancouver, Canada – Gleamworks Detailing, an automotive detailing and surface protection company specializing in ceramic coatings, paint protection film (PPF), and paint correction services, is excited to announce the launch of its Advanced Winter Impact Mitigation Package in Vancouver.

Offering drivers a layered protection system combining PPF and ceramic coating designed specifically for Metro Vancouver winter driving conditions, the new Advanced Winter Impact Mitigation Package by Gleamworks Detailing delivers reliable protection against road salt etching, gravel strikes, and clear-coat erosion from brine, sand-salt blends and freeze-thaw cycles on routes like Sea-to-Sky Corridor, Burnaby Mountain, and Coquitlam’s elevated road network.

“At Gleamworks, we see your vehicle as more than transport; it’s a reflection of your taste and standards. Our detailing and coating services are built to protect your investment and keep it turning heads, mile after mile,” said a spokesperson for Gleamworks Detailing. “Our toolkit includes multi-stage paint correction, graphene and ceramic coatings, clay-bar decontamination, steam cleaning and waterless washing, backed by more than 150 five-star reviews across platforms.”

With a 98% customer satisfaction rate, Gleamworks Detailing comprises a team of certified technicians who combine their skill and precision from completing over 2,000 ceramic coating applications using advanced nanotechnology to provide long-lasting gloss and protection.

From exterior panels to interior crevices, the team offers paint correction, multi-stage polishing, and waterless washing to deliver consistent, long-lasting results while utilizing decontamination, hand-finishing, and deep-clean techniques so no area is overlooked and every finish is executed to a higher standard, whether that’s for a high-end sports car or an everyday driver.

Along with being proud certified installers for CQuartz, Gtechniq, Revivify and System X coatings, Gleamworks Detailing provide a range of premier services, including ceramic coatings, PPF installation, paint correction, exterior/interior detailing, deep cleaning, polishing, vapour/steam cleaning, ozone treatment, wrap/decal removal, bike detailing, boat/RV/motor home detailing, and specialty Tesla packages.

“There are many shops in Metro Vancouver, but very few match Gleamworks’ experience, dedication to craft, and passion. Our goal is to achieve a new level of ceramic coating and paint protection film services in Vancouver. Trust Gleamworks with your prized vehicle — we don’t just detail cars; we elevate them into automotive craftsmanship,” said a spokesperson for the company.

Gleamworks Detailing encourages individuals interested in learning more about its Advanced Winter Impact Mitigation Package to visit its website today.

About Gleamworks Detailing

https://gleamworksceramic.ca

https://thenewsfront.com/gleamworks-detailing-announces-launch-of-new-advanced-winter-impact-mitigation-package-in-vancouver/

5-8855 Laurel Street

Vancouver

British Columbia

Canada

+1 604-789-0762

https://gleamworksceramic.ca

