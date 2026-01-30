OASIS212 Partners with ION CLUB to Operate On-Site Water Sports Center in Dakhla Morocco

Lounge area and restaurant of OASIS212 Kitesurf & Wellness Camp in Dakhla

Dakhla’s kitesurf and wellness camp partners with ION CLUB to manage on-site kitesurfing and wingfoiling instruction and water sports equipment services

DAKHLA, MOROCCO, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OASIS212 kitesurf and wellness camp in Dakhla, Morocco, has partnered with ION CLUB to manage all on-site water sports operations. The collaboration gives kitesurfers and water sports travelers access to certified instruction, latest DUOTONE equipment, and structured kitesurfing and wingfoiling programs operated by one of the most established water sports organizations in the world.OASIS212 has announced a partnership with ION CLUB to operate all water sports services at its lagoon-front kitesurf and wellness camp in Dakhla. Under the agreement, ION CLUB will manage kitesurfing and wingfoiling instruction, equipment rental, and daily water sports operations on site.The collaboration strengthens OASIS212’s positioning as a complete destination for kitesurfers traveling to Dakhla, combining accommodation, dining, wellness services, and direct access to a private and uncrowded kitesurfing spot with a fully integrated water sports center operated by an internationally recognized organization. OASIS212 is located on the Dakhla lagoon , a destination widely known for consistent wind conditions, flat-water riding areas, and long kitesurfing seasons throughout the year. The camp offers direct beach access, spacious bungalows, full board dining, wellness programs including yoga and meditation, and a traditional hammam and spa.ION CLUB, founded in 1985 and currently operating 15 water sports centers across 10 destinations worldwide, brings four decades of experience to the partnership in managing on-site kitesurfing, wingfoiling and windsurfing lessons and water sports equipment services.“At OASIS212, our goal has always been to offer a complete experience, where the quality of time spent on the water is just as important as comfort, service, and well-being ashore,” says Saad ELAOULI, General Manager of OASIS212. “The partnership with ION CLUB strengthens this vision through their recognized expertise, strong safety standards, and educational approach. This collaboration marks a key step in the development of OASIS212.”The ION CLUB center at OASIS212 operates daily from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM and offers services for a wide range of skill levels, from first-time riders to experienced kitesurfers and wingfoilers. Instruction programs are complemented by equipment rental using latest DUOTONE kites, boards, and foils, as well as secure storage, rescue boat support, and on-site technical facilities.Guests register 24 hours before their arrival or directly at the ION CLUB reception on site after booking their activities and accommodation. Riders traveling with their own equipment can also book dedicated storage areas and full use of the center’s infrastructure, with reservations now open ahead of the April 4, 2026 official opening.“OASIS212 is not like any other spot. It’s several spots in one place,” says El Houssaine SAAD, ION CLUB DAKHLA OASIS212 Center Manager. “Flat water, choppy conditions, deep areas, and shallow zones. Everyone can find what suits them. We’re also away from the crowds. More space on the water means more freedom and more comfort to ride and progress. That’s what makes OASIS212 one of the best spots in Dakhla.”About OASIS212OASIS212 is an ecological kitesurf and wellness camp located on the Dakhla lagoon in southern Morocco, where the Sahara Desert meets the Atlantic Ocean. The 160,000 square meter property features 60 square meter bungalows, full board dining, a traditional hammam and spa, complimentary yoga sessions, and a range of desert excursions and activities.About ION CLUBFounded in 1985, ION CLUB operates 15 water sports centers across 10 destinations worldwide. Celebrating over 40 years of expertise, the organization specializes in windsurfing, kitesurfing, and wingfoiling lessons, as well as equipment rental. With a focus on safety, consistency, and guest experience, ION CLUB continues to set the standard as a global leader in high-end water sports.

Full Experience | OASIS212 Kitesurf & Wellness Camp in Dakhla Morocco

