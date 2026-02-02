Michael Baer Announces Candidacy for Knox County Commission, At-Large Seat 11

BAER FOR KNOX COUNTY

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Baer has announced he is seeking elected office for Knox County Commission, At-Large Seat 11, citing a lifelong commitment to public service, mental health advocacy, and a people-first approach to leadership. Baer, a retired law enforcement and EMS professional, brings decades of frontline experience serving individuals and families in crisis. He currently serves as President of NAMI Knoxville (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and is the former Board President of One Life Project, a juvenile mental health organization focused on prevention, early intervention, and hope. “Knox County deserves leadership that puts people first,” Baer said. “I believe in faith, accountability, second chances, and redemption. I’ve spent my life serving others in their hardest moments, and I’m running to continue that service at the county level.” In addition to his work in mental health, Baer has been deeply involved in addressing homelessness and hunger relief, partnering with nonprofits, churches, and community organizations to meet urgent needs across Knoxville.He is an Associate Member of the Tennessee Crisis Negotiators Association, a Rotarian, and a member of the Knoxville Young Professionals Leadership Cohort (Class of 2024). Baer was also named to the Knox News 40 Under 40 Class of 2025 for his community impact. Baer emphasized his unwavering support for those who serve on the front lines. “I stand with and support law enforcement, first responders, and our military,” he said. “These men and women put their lives on the line for our community, and they deserve leadership that has their backs.” A man of faith, Baer says his Christian beliefs guide his leadership philosophy and commitment to service.“My faith shapes who I am and how I lead,” Baer added. “I believe Christ calls us to serve, to lift others up, and to never give up on people—even when they’ve fallen.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.