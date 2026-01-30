Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson Appoints Deputy Director for Bureau of Consumer Protection

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson has appointed Levi Swank as Deputy Director of the agency’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Swank is an experienced consumer protection litigator who has represented clients in a wide variety of enforcement matters, class actions, and investigations. Prior to joining the FTC, Swank had spent his career in private practice at a large law firm in Washington, D.C., first as an associate and then as a partner.

Swank holds a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he was an Executive Editor of the Virginia Law Review and graduated Order of the Coif. He also holds a B.A. in Government from Patrick Henry College. Following law school, Swank clerked for the Hon. Alice M. Batchelder of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.