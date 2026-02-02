Neology Wins 7-Year Contract with Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority to Deliver Next-Gen Tolling Solutions

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neology, Inc., a global leader in smart mobility solutions, announced today that the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA) has awarded the company a seven-year, multi-million-dollar contract to provide Pay-by-Mail services for its roadway network in the Austin metropolitan area. The scope includes video tolling, payment processing, collections, enforcement, and customer service.Under this agreement, Neology will deploy its advanced neoBOSS™ back-office system, seamlessly integrated with Amazon Connect’s telephony platform. The solution also includes proprietary data migration services, multi-channel inbound customer support, in-person service options, invoice and statement generation, and payment processing. CTRMA customers will benefit from a smooth transition from the current provider and enjoy enhanced self-service capabilities powered by conversational AI for phone and chat interactions.“This partnership is an example of how Neology is redefining mobility,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, Chairman and CEO of Neology. “By combining cutting-edge technology with a focus on customer experience, we’re helping CTRMA deliver faster, smarter, and more convenient tolling solutions for drivers across Central Texas.”Rowdy Kemnitz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Neology TOMS, added “Integrating neoBOSS with Amazon Connect gives CTRMA a future-ready platform that scales effortlessly and delivers exceptional service. Together, we’re setting a new standard for tolling operations.”With this contract, Neology continues to set the benchmark for intelligent transportation solutions. By combining advanced technology, AI-driven customer engagement, and a commitment to operational excellence, Neology is helping agencies like CTRMA deliver smarter, more efficient mobility experiences. This partnership underscores Neology’s vision to [re]imagine mobility and create a future where tolling is seamless, customer-friendly, and powered by innovation.About the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA)The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority is a local, independent government agency created in 2002 to improve the regional transportation system in Travis and Williamson Counties. The Mobility Authority implements innovative and sustainable transportation options to enhance quality of life and economic vitality in Central Texas. The Mobility Authority operates 183A Toll, 290 Toll, 71 Toll Lane, the MoPac Express Lane, 45SW Toll, 183 Toll, and the soon-to-open 183 North Express Lanes. For more information visit Mobility Authority About NeologyNeology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and operations facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. We’re partnering with our customers to [re]imagine mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle identification and classification, data processing, and digital payment systems – all delivered with superior service. It’s our mission to help communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, improve safety, and generate increased revenue.

