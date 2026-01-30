Haskell Announces Leadership Promotions as the Company Enters its Seventh Decade

Haskell has announced several promotions and changes to its Executive Leadership Team.

John-Paul Saenz is named President as Haskell advances enterprise alignment and prepares to launch its next long-term strategic vision.

We move forward with confidence, purpose and optimism, united by a bold vision for the next decade and an unwavering commitment to putting people first.” — Jim O'Leary, Chairman and CEO

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haskell Chairman, CEO and President Jim O’Leary announced a series of executive promotions and appointments that strengthen the company’s leadership team as the company enters its seventh decade. The changes are effective February 1.

John-Paul Saenz, previously Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to President. O’Leary will continue to serve as Haskell’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

O’Leary will remain focused on Haskell’s new vision, strategic direction and people-centric culture. As just the fourth President in the company’s 60-year history, Saenz will lead Haskell’s continued evolution, overseeing Operations, Finance, Human Resources and Technology.

“This is a proud and energizing moment in Haskell’s history, and it is an honor to have JP in this role and as a partner,” O’Leary said. “We move forward with confidence, purpose and optimism, united by a bold vision for the next decade and an unwavering commitment to putting people first.”

Saenz joined Haskell as a Project Manager in 1997 and has held numerous leadership roles, including Director of Construction, Vice President of Latin America, Vice President of Food & Beverage, Industrial Group President and EVP/COO. He joined Haskell’s eight-person Executive Leadership Team when it was formed.

“JP’s impact on our company cannot be overstated,” O’Leary said. “His leadership has been instrumental in shaping who we are today and positioning us for what comes next.”

Early 2026 represents a defining period for Haskell. As the company concludes its Haskell 2025 strategic vision with historic growth and success, it is preparing to introduce a new 10-year roadmap. By the end of the first quarter, Haskell will move into its new permanent headquarters at 701 San Marco, with the company name displayed atop the 19-story building.

In conjunction with Saenz’s promotion, Haskell announced several additional executive leadership changes:

Pete Kinsley has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Kinsley joined Haskell’s Executive Leadership Team in 2017 and most recently served as Operations President – Planning & Development. Reporting to the President, he will now lead the company’s global operations.

Chris Eyrick has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He will oversee General Accounting, Legal, Asset Management, Global Tax and Risk Management, reporting to the President.

Kally Gibbs has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. She will oversee Information Technology, Project Information & Controls, Business Systems & Processes and Enterprise Support, reporting directly to the President.

Brad Slappey has transitioned from Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, he will continue overseeing Dysruptek, Emerging Technologies, Mergers & Acquisitions, Venture Capital and Innovation, reporting to the President.

Mike Woods, an original member of the Executive Leadership Team, becomes Operations President – Planning & Development, transitioning from his prior role as Operations President – Construction & Manufacturing.

Matt Gulden has been promoted to Operations President – Construction & Manufacturing. He will lead teams responsible for client relations, estimating, procurement, scheduling, contract administration, staffing, project controls and construction resource coordination.

Ryan Hollister has been promoted to Operations President – Trades & Supply. He will oversee Haskell’s Permanent Craft Employee program, Construction Services, Haskell Steel, Oreair Electric, Cortez Mechanical and BlueDiamond Supply.

About Haskell

Haskell delivers over $3 billion annually in Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) and Consulting solutions to assure certainty of outcome for complex capital projects worldwide. Haskell is a global, fully integrated, single-source design-build and EPC firm with 3,000 highly specialized, in-house design, construction and administrative professionals across industrial and commercial markets. With 25+ office locations around the globe, Haskell is a trusted partner to global and emerging clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.