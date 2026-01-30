Wegner Roofing & Solar Ranked #86 on Roofing Contractor Magazine’s Top 100 List, Serving the Davenport Area

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wegner Roofing & Solar announced it has been ranked #86 on Roofing Contractor magazine’s Top 100 Roofing Contractors list, an annual industry ranking based on company performance and reported revenue.The U.S. has an estimated 106,000+ roofing contractor businesses. With a field that large, earning a place in the Top 100 is no small feat, and it provides added confidence for Davenport-area customers evaluating contractors.The company stated the ranking reflects continued growth across its markets while maintaining consistent standards for inspection quality, project execution, and customer communication. In the Davenport area, seasonal storms and weather swings can create roofing issues that escalate when damage is not identified early, particularly around flashing, penetrations, and drainage points where water intrusion often starts.Wegner Roofing & Solar provides roofing and solar services across multiple markets. Learn more at https://wegnerroofing.com/ “Recognition like this reflects consistency,” said a company spokesperson. “As we expand support into the Davenport area, our focus remains the same: clear inspections, practical recommendations, and roofing work designed to prevent repeat problems.”Wegner supports inspections, repairs, replacements, and storm-related services across its service footprint. The company recommends that property owners schedule inspections after major storm events and take early action when signs of roof stress appear.A few practical steps homeowners can take after storms include:- Look for missing shingles or visible debris along the roofline.- Check gutters and downspouts for granules after hail.- Inspect ceilings and attic spaces for early staining or damp insulation.- Watch for recurring gutter overflow during rain events.- Schedule an inspection if any interior moisture appears, even in small areas.The company said the Top 100 recognition reflects its commitment to consistent standards as it expands service across new and existing markets.

