Enerin AS appoints top-tier energy leader Jacob Nørgaard Andersen as Chief Operating Officer

Enerin AS Chief Operating Officer Jacob Nørgaard Andersen Enerin AS company logo Enerin AS industrial heat pump installed at GE Healthcare, Lindesnes, Norway, where it supplies both steam and cooling for the chemical distillation processes.

Jacob Nørgaard Andersen brings leadership experience from Siemens wind and energy-infrastructure operations across the Americas, Canada and Vattenfall Denmark.

Europe’s energy system is shifting toward efficiency, flexibility and electrification. As Enerin scales, Jacob brings deep energy project experience, with a strong focus on reliability and execution.” — Arne Høeg, Founder and CEO of Enerin.

OSLO, NORWAY, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerin AS, a Norway-based technology leader in high-temperature industrial heat pumps, today announces the appointment of Jacob Nørgaard Andersen as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective as of 1 January 2026.

Andersen joins Enerin from his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Danish green-tech company Stiesdal and brings extensive international experience from Siemens, Vattenfall and Stiesdal, including large-scale wind and energy-infrastructure development.

He is recognised for his ability to scale business, build high-performing teams, and navigate the technical, regulatory, and commercial challenges within the energy industry.

Andersen’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for European industry, following the December 2025 announcement by the European Council presidency and the European Parliament of a provisional agreement to phase out imports of Russian natural gas by 2027.

Ending Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, and its impact on the energy market, has been a central pillar of the REPowerEU roadmap, explicitly positioning electrification and heat pumps as cornerstones of the clean energy transition. Industrial heating remains a major untapped decarbonisation opportunity.

Enerin is entering a new phase of rapid industrialisation as it moves from bespoke manufacturing to serial production of its standardised high-temperature heat-pump modules.

In November 2025, Enerin AS issued a press release on Business Wire announcing that it had raised €15 million in an oversubscribed Series A led by Climentum Capital, The Footprint Firm, Johnson Controls and Move Energy.

The company’s technology has already been selected by blue-chip customers, positioning Enerin for large-scale deployment across energy-intensive industries seeking secure, efficient and scalable alternatives to fossil-based process heat.

“Europe’s energy system is being reshaped around efficiency, flexibility and electrification,” says Arne Høeg, Founder and CEO of Enerin. “Jacob brings deep experience from wind and energy projects, where reliability, cost discipline and industrial execution are critical. His background is highly relevant as Enerin scales production and supports customers in reducing both emissions and energy-supply risk.”

Commenting on his appointment, Jacob Nørgaard Andersen says:

“I am excited to join Enerin at a defining moment for both the company and European industry. Enerin has developed an impressive technology and is now transitioning from technology leadership to full-scale industrial deployment at exactly the right time. As Europe accelerates its move away from gas, industry urgently needs proven, scalable solutions for process heat. Enerin’s technology is poised to play a critical role in that transition.

About Enerin

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Asker, Norway, Enerin develops and manufactures HoegTemp high-temperature heat pumps based on the Stirling cycle. The system delivers up to 250°C steam or hot water with exceptional efficiency, temperature range and control, enabling profitable decarbonisation of heat and steam processes at scale.

Contacts:

Jacob Nørgaard Andersen – Chief Operations Officer

jacob@enerin.no

www.enerin.com

