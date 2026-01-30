MDC to hold prescribed burn workshop and demo burn March 14 in Tina

Body

TINA, Mo. — Prescribed fire is a valuable tool that can help landowners achieve their land management goals while encouraging native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation. It can be dangerous and ineffective, however, if not used properly.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is conducting a prescribed burn workshop for anyone interested in learning how to properly use prescribed fire on their property. The workshop will take place Saturday, March 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tina-Avalon School in Tina.

Prior to the workshop, participants must complete an online prerequisite course. This can be taken at the participant’s convenience before attending the in-person demonstration burn. The online portion can be found at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oUe and costs $25 to complete. Attendees will need to bring their certificate of completion to the in-person demonstration burn.

The workshop on March 14 is free, but advanced online registration is required. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215155.

This workshop will discuss how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for habitat management. Participants will learn about burn equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other techniques to safely conduct a prescribed burn.

Weather permitting, participants will also conduct a prescribed burn under the guidance of MDC staff. Those attending should dress accordingly with leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, long sleeve shirts, and safety glasses. Wearing nylon or other synthetic materials should be avoided.

The workshop will be taught by prescribed burn-certified MDC staff and is a prerequisite for having a burn plan developed by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) or MDC.

Tina-Avalon School is located at 11896 Hwy. 65 in Tina. Contact Community and Private Land Conservationist Aaron Porter at aaron.porter@mdc.mo.gov with any questions.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.