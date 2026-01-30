Ozan Ozerk Shares Reflections on the Value of Good Ideas in Entrepreneurship

Most ideas will die, but a few will survive long enough to matter. Your job is not to predict which is which but to create the conditions where learning happens faster than failure.” — Dr Ozan Ozerk

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ozan Ozerk has published a new article on the Forbes Finance Council platform that revisits a fundamental but often underestimated aspect of entrepreneurship: the quality of the original idea. Titled Why Good Ideas Matter in Entrepreneurship, the article questions the widespread assumption that ideas are disposable and that success is driven almost entirely by execution.In the article, Ozerk argues that while execution, capital, and timing all play important roles, they cannot rescue a concept that is flawed at its foundation. “No amount of grit compensates for solving a problem nobody has,” he writes, pointing to the importance of understanding real needs before attempting to build a business around them.Ozerk challenges the popular phrase “ideas are cheap,” suggesting that it oversimplifies the effort required to develop a meaningful concept. “You do not ‘come up’ with good ideas, at least not in the way popular business culture would have you believe,” he notes. According to the article, strong ideas emerge through careful observation, questioning assumptions, and repeated testing rather than sudden inspiration.The piece highlights that many startups fail not because teams lack ambition or technical skill, but because their initial ideas are unclear or poorly defined. Ozerk explains that a good idea acts as a guide, helping founders make consistent decisions as a company grows. When that guide is missing, teams are more likely to react to trends or pressure rather than follow a deliberate direction.Ozerk also addresses the misconception that good ideas must be fully formed from the beginning. He writes that ideas often start “awkward, incomplete and usually wrong in at least one important way.” Rather than viewing this as a weakness, the article presents it as a natural stage in the process. Early imperfections, Ozerk argues, create opportunities to test assumptions and learn before making larger commitments.Another theme explored in the article is how and when ideas should be shared. Ozerk cautions against exposing early concepts to broad audiences too soon, as premature criticism can distort or shut down promising thinking. He suggests that feedback should be gathered gradually, starting with trusted individuals who understand the context and can challenge ideas constructively.The article also emphasizes the importance of emotional distance between founders and their ideas. Referencing a principle attributed to Pixar co-founder Ed Catmull, Ozerk writes, “You are not your idea.” This distinction, he explains, makes it easier to accept criticism and improve the concept without taking feedback personally.Throughout the piece, Ozerk encourages entrepreneurs to treat ideas as hypotheses rather than convictions. By testing, refining, and adjusting based on evidence, founders can strengthen their original thinking while remaining flexible. This approach, he argues, reduces avoidable risk and leads to more durable outcomes.Ozerk’s contribution adds a thoughtful voice to ongoing discussions about entrepreneurship, particularly at a time when speed and visibility are often prioritised over reflection. The article serves as a reminder that taking time to think clearly at the beginning can shape everything that follows.

