Jool Baby Launches the Relay Diaper Bag Backpack: Organization Meets Style for Modern Parents

Jool Baby Relay Diaper Bag Backpack in pink designed by Kaiyuan Chen Jool Baby Relay Diaper Bag Backpack in black designed by Kaiyuan Chen Jool Baby Relay Diaper Bag Backpack in mocha designed by Kaiyuan Chen

Thoughtfully designed backpack with spacious compartments, comfort-focused features, and sleek style at an accessible price point

Parenting is messy and chaotic. We don't need perfection, we need solutions that work in real life. The Relay Diaper Bag Backpack was designed for those moments.” — Judah Bergman, a father of five and founder and president at Jool Baby

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jool Baby , a trusted name in baby essentials, is launching the Relay Diaper Bag Backpack, a versatile and stylish solution designed to keep busy parents organized and ready for anything. It combines thoughtful functionality with modern design, making it the perfect companion for moms, dads, and caregivers navigating the beautiful chaos of parenting."Parenting is messy, emotional, and full of 'Am I doing this right?' moments. We don't need perfection, we need solutions that work in real life," says Judah Bergman, a father of five and founder, president at Jool Baby. "The Relay Diaper Bag Backpack was designed with those messy, chaotic parenting moments in mind. It's spacious, practical, and comfortable enough to wear all day, whether you're running errands or managing a meltdown in the grocery store. We get it, and we're here to help."The Relay Diaper Bag Backpack was built to keep things in order. With plenty of room for diapers, bottles, wipes, wearable breast pumps, clothing, and everything in between, this backpack features carefully planned compartments and easy-access pockets. Crafted from durable, wipe-clean polyester, the Relay Diaper Bag Backpack is built to withstand the everyday realities of parenting. It's available in four colors: sleek black, warm mocha, soft pink, and calming sage.Key Features:• Spacious main compartment with magnetic flap for easy access• Built-in wipes dispenser pocket• Two dedicated pockets designed to fit wearable breast pumps• Multiple organized compartments for bottles, phone, keys, wallet, and more• Lightweight design with padded, adjustable straps and breathable airflow mesh for all-day comfort• Secure stroller straps for convenient hands-free attachment• Includes padded changing pad• Durable, wipe-clean polyester materialProduct Details:• MSRP: $29.97• Availability: in Black and Pink sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide. All four colors are available online at Walmart.com Joolbaby.com and TikTok Shop• Launch Date: February 24, 2026• Colors: Black, Pink, Sage and Mocha# # #About Jool BabyJool Baby is the partner that helps parents find balance in the chaos with smart, affordable, and design-forward baby and potty training solutions that work. Built on innovation, value, and trust, Jool Baby is loved nationwide, from Target, Walmart, and Babylist to Amazon and TikTok Shop, because it gets what real parenting looks like: imperfect, chaotic, and full of heart. For more information, visit https://joolbaby.com

Jool Baby Relay Diaper Bag Backpack

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.