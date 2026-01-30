Governor Abbott Appoints Wysocki As Judge Of The 301st Judicial District Court In Dallas County

TEXAS, January 30 - January 30, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Ashley Wysocki as Judge of the 301st Judicial District Court in Dallas County for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Ashley Wysocki of Dallas is an attorney and mediator. She previously served as judge of the 162nd, 254th, and 44th Judicial District Courts. She is a member of the Texas Bar Association, the Dallas Bar Association, The Federalist Society, and the American Bar Association. Wysocki received a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration in General Business and Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University.