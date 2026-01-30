Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Rucker As Injured Employee Public Counsel

TEXAS, January 30 - January 30, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Robert Rucker to the Injured Employee Public Counsel for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Public Counsel helps injured employees in the Workers' Compensation system, oversees the ombudsman program, and advocates on behalf of injured employees.

Robert Rucker of Cedar Park is the general counsel for the Office of Injured Employee Counsel. He previously worked as assistant general counsel for the Texas Department of Insurance. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Iowa State Bar Association. Rucker received a Bachelor of Arts in History from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University School of Law.

