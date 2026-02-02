Attorney Dawn Hassell Named to Lawyer Monthly’s 2026 Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys in the United States

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Dawn Hassell , founder of The Hassell Law Group , has been selected for inclusion in Lawyer Monthly’s 2026 Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys in the USA , an honor recognizing elite personal injury lawyers nationwide for exceptional results, leadership, and professional excellence.Published annually, Lawyer Monthly’s Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys list highlights attorneys who demonstrate outstanding skill and impact across the personal injury landscape, including catastrophic injury, wrongful death, medical negligence, and complex litigation. The 2026 honorees were selected through a rigorous evaluation process based on editorial research, professional reputation, case outcomes, and demonstrated expertise within the field of personal injury law.Attorney Dawn Hassell has built a national reputation as a formidable trial attorney and advocate for injured individuals and their families. Known for her strategic approach to litigation and unwavering commitment to justice, Ms. Hassell has successfully represented clients in high-stakes personal injury cases involving severe injuries and wrongful death, achieving substantial verdicts and settlements on their behalf.“Being recognized by Lawyer Monthly among the Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys in the country is a tremendous honor,” said Ms. Hassell. “This recognition reflects not only my work, but the dedication, skill, and teamwork of everyone at The Hassell Law Group who work tirelessly every day for our injured clients.”About Attorney Dawn HassellDawn Hassell is the founder of The Hassell Law Group, a San Francisco-based personal injury law firm representing clients throughout Northern California. With decades of legal experience, she is widely respected for her trial skills, client-centered advocacy, and record of success in complex personal injury matters.About The Hassell Law GroupThe Hassell Law Group is an award-winning personal injury law firm based in San Francisco, California. The firm represents individuals injured due to negligence in cases involving motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, and wrongful death.About Lawyer MonthlyLawyer Monthly is a global legal publication dedicated to highlighting excellence across the legal profession. Through editorial features, rankings, and awards, Lawyer Monthly recognizes the lawyers and firms driving innovation, leadership, and results in the legal industry worldwide.

