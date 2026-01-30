Wegner Roofing & Solar Named #86 on Roofing Contractor Magazine’s Top 100 List, Serving Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wegner Roofing & Solar announced it has been ranked #86 on Roofing Contractor magazine’s Top 100 Roofing Contractors list, an annual industry ranking based on company performance and reported revenue.The U.S. has an estimated 106,000+ roofing contractor businesses. With that much nationwide competition, earning a Top 100 spot is no small feat, and it strengthens the credibility behind Wegner’s Sioux Falls presence.The company noted the ranking reflects continued growth while maintaining consistent standards for inspections, project execution, and customer communication. In Sioux Falls, property owners routinely face hail, strong winds, heavy snow, and rapid temperature swings that can stress roof systems and create damage that is not always obvious from the ground.Wegner Roofing & Solar provides roofing and solar services across multiple markets. Learn more at https://wegnerroofing.com/ “Recognition like this reflects the consistency of our teams,” said a company spokesperson. “For Sioux Falls homeowners and business owners, what matters is simple: clear information, dependable scheduling, and roof work that prevents repeat problems.”Wegner’s Sioux Falls team supports inspections, repairs, replacements, and storm-related services. The company emphasized that roof leaks often begin at the details, including flashing, penetrations, and transition areas, which is why thorough inspections and correct repairs can reduce long-term risk.To help Sioux Falls property owners identify potential issues early, the company recommends:- Look for granule buildup in gutters after hail or heavy storms.- Check for lifted shingles or damaged flashing after wind events.- Inspect attic spaces for damp insulation or new staining.- Watch for gutter overflow and drainage problems during snowmelt.- Schedule an inspection if you see interior stains, even small ones.Local service information for Sioux Falls is available here: https://wegnerroofing.com/sioux-falls-sd-roofing/ Find Wegner Roofing & Solar on Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/fWtHbmZLzgPeUGa67

