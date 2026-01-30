The Investing Mom Academy Introduces STR Launch Accelerator to Help Families Cut Taxable Income Using Short-Term Rentals

New six-month coaching program guides busy professionals through acquiring semi-automated short-term rentals designed to provide significant tax savings.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Investing Mom Academy today announced the launch of its STR Launch Accelerator, a six-month coaching and implementation program designed to help high-income earners pursue tax savings by acquiring and operating short-term rentals.Rather than positioning short-term rentals as a side hustle, the Accelerator approaches STR ownership as a tax-first wealth strategy. It begins with eligibility criteria and market selection, then moves into setup, launch, hospitality execution, and automation. The program’s goal is to help participants pursue both tax advantages and cash-flow potential without turning short-term rental management into a second full-time job.Participants receive ongoing guidance through weekly group coaching, a digital course, and direct one-on-one support at key decision points. They also gain access to a vetted network of STR-experienced realtors and lenders, as well as designers and photographers who can support a remote launch. The program is designed for remote execution, helping clients move from purchase to first bookings without repeated travel or hands-on property management.The launch reflects growing interest among high-income households looking beyond traditional tax-reduction levers, such as retirement plan limits and itemized deduction caps, that may not materially affect larger tax burdens. In some cases, properly structured depreciation strategies tied to short-term rentals may generate substantial “paper losses.” Eligibility varies and depends on multiple factors, including average stay length, material participation tests, and individual tax circumstances.“Interest in the short-term rental loophole has grown, but many families don’t have a clear roadmap for how to implement it correctly,” said Jane Ng, founder of The Investing Mom Academy. “We built the STR Launch Accelerator to give families a clear, step-by-step path to acquire a property, operate it in as little as an hour a day, and pursue potential offsets against W-2 income when eligible.”Ng’s approach is informed by her family’s experience implementing the strategy beginning in 2021. She says it reduced their taxable income by nearly $250,000 that year and led them to acquire an STR annually thereafter. She reports her portfolio has maintained a 4.95-star average across more than 500 Airbnb reviews. She also cites client-reported outcomes, including first-property closings in as little as two to three months and six-figure taxable income reductions. Results vary significantly based on investor profile, market conditions, financing, operations, and tax positioning.To learn more, visit https://theinvestingmom.com/offer-3 About The Investing Mom AcademyThe Investing Mom Academy is an education and coaching company focused on helping families build wealth through short-term rental investing, with an emphasis on tax strategy, remote operations, and hospitality performance. Led by founder Jane Ng, the company teaches frameworks for STR market selection, acquisition support, launch execution, automation systems, and guest experience standards designed to help properties compete for visibility and reviews.Important Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax, legal, or investment advice. Eligibility for any tax strategy depends on individual circumstances and applicable IRS rules. Tax outcomes are not guaranteed. Readers should consult a qualified CPA and/or tax attorney before making decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.