Shriners Children’s Warns Parents About Pediatric Burn Risks at Home and Online

Media-approved image of Dr. Branski with young burn patient.

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, more than 100,000 children in the United States are treated in emergency departments for burn injuries, with about 20,000 requiring hospitalization, according to the National Institutes of Health. With four specialized burn care locations throughout the United States that treat more than 3,000 burn patients each year, Shriners Children’s doctors are urging parents to be aware of common burn risks found both at home and online.“Most burn injuries, especially scald burns, can be prevented with simple safety measures,” said Dr. Ludwik Branski, a burn surgeon at Shriners Children’s who has spent more than 20 years treating pediatric burn patients. “Young children are very curious and accidents can happen quickly. For example, we often see kids reach for a pot of boiling water on the stove and spill it onto their head or upper body. That type of accident can cause significant burns and even require hospitalization or eventually skin grafts or reconstructive surgery. Taking simple precautions, such as turning pot handles toward the back of the stove and creating ‘no playing’ zones around any area where there are hot liquids or fire, can help prevent a life-changing accident.”Social media is also a major factor in encouraging dangerous challenges and trends that can result in burn injuries among children. One recent example is the viral #FireChallenge, where teens coat their hands in rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer and set them on fire, causing severe burns and even disfiguration. Other challenges that have landed kids in the hospital with severe burns include the #HotSugarChallenge, the #BoilingWaterChallenge and the #BearCrawlChallenge.While many social media platforms set a minimum age of 13, Dr. Branski said children often don’t fully understand the risks these challenges pose, even at that age.“It’s nearly impossible to keep kids off social media where these challenges are seen, but there are measures we can take to monitor what they are watching,” Dr. Branski explained. “Use parental controls on their devices, limit their time online, and talk to them frequently. Ask them what they are seeing online, and if they’ve seen any crazy challenges lately. If so, educate them on why it’s not a good idea, or why it’s dangerous and what could happen if it goes wrong. Let them know that it’s ok if they don’t participate in every trend online.”Shriners Children’s Boston, Northern California, Ohio and Texas are accredited by the American Burn Association (ABA) as verified pediatric burn centers. To learn more, go to www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/pediatric-care/burn-care Shriners Children’s suggest parents do the following to help avoid burn accidents:• Turn pot handles away in the kitchen.• Remove having cords hanging down throughout your house.• Don’t let young children play in the kitchen while someone is cooking and never leave them unattended by a stove that’s hot.• Do not hold a baby while draining any foods or drinking hot drinks.• Check the temperature of bath water before putting a child in the bathtubIf your child receives a scald burn:• Remove the child from the hot liquid immediately• Remove any clothing at the site of injury• Cool the injury with cool tap water• Do not put ice on a burn• Seek medical attention and call 911 if necessary. Once the injury has been assessed in an emergency setting, seek care at a healthcare facility with pediatric burn care expertise.About Shriners Children’sShriners Children’s improves the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding education programs for medical professionals. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status, and receive all care and services in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shrinerschildrens.org. To learn more, go to www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/pediatric-care/burn-care

