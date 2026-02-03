"If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos lung cancer wants to be represented by the USA's top attorneys for better compensation results, please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center at 866-714-6466.” — Mesothelioma Victims Center

Many to most people who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer like a welder, plumber, electrician, or former skilled trades worker will not receive the best compensation result because they had no way to distinguish between the nation's most capable attorneys-and a law firm brokering out cases to get a piece of the action.

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer wants to be represented by the most skilled attorneys for the best compensation results, please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center at 866-714-6466.

The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are advocates for individuals who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and our top priority is that people like this receive the very best possible compensation results. We are especially focused on plumbers, electricians, mechanics, welders, machinists or any other type of skilled trades worker with these cancers, because people like this would have had so much workplace exposure to asbestos on the job.

"The last thing we want to see a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer do is impulse shop on the internet for a lawyer to assist with compensation. At least half of the things you will find on the internet are marketing law firms that will sign you up-and the peddle the case to another law firm to work on the compensation claim.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, railroad workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's as they are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center received for two decades a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

