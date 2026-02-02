MPT and PBS Reno Announce Documentary on Boxing Champ Joe Gans

Film to Explore the Life and Legacy of the Largely Unknown First Black Athlete to Cross the Nation’s Racial Divide

The goal of the film is to reintroduce Joe Gans as not only a boxing legend, but a foundational figure in the broader American narrative.” — Frank Stallone, Executive Producer and Boxing Historian

OWINGS MILLS, MD, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Public Television (MPT), PBS Reno, and 214 Films, in association with Gold Creek Films, have partnered to develop the documentary "The Longest Fight," chronicling the life and legacy of Joe Gans, the first Black boxing champion.

The one hour feature film is in development and is based on the critically acclaimed book of the same title by the late award-winning Washington Post sportswriter William Gildea. It will explore Gans' life from a waif on the Baltimore waterfront to becoming the first Black athlete to successfully cross the nation’s gaping racial divide, blazing a trail for many of America’s most notable sports figures, including Jesse Owens, Jackie Robinson, and Muhammad Ali.

"The Longest Fight" is being executive produced by boxing historian Frank Stallone, directed by Zatella Beatty, and produced by Ted Faye. The film is expected to premiere in the fall of 2027.

The documentary will cover Gans’ rise at the turn of the 20th century, his mastery of the sport that earned him the nickname “The Old Master,” and the broader social forces that shaped — and ultimately obscured — his legacy. Despite being widely regarded by boxing historians as one of the greatest technical fighters of all time, Gans’ contributions to the sports world have remained largely absent from mainstream American history.

In conjunction with the documentary, Our Story, Inc. and the Nevada Land Trust are working together to preserve the original site of Gans’ pivotal 1906 championship boxing match against Oscar "Battling" Nelson in Goldfield, Nevada. Promoted as a "battle of the races," the forty-two-round fight in 100-degree heat lasted two hours and forty-eight minutes, becoming the longest boxing match of the 20th century and one of the most significant sporting events of its time. Located in the center of what has already been designated a National Historic District by the National Park Service, the 6-acre site will serve as a permanent educational landmark and park, recognizing both Gans’ and Goldfield’s roles in early American sports and cultural history.

“The goal of the film is to reintroduce Joe Gans as not only a boxing legend, but a foundational figure in the broader American narrative," said Stallone. “By pairing the documentary with the creation of a new historical park, we are grounding his story in the very place where history happened — restoring both visibility and context to an overlooked American pioneer. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to public-service storytelling that emphasizes historical accuracy, cultural preservation, and community engagement.”

For more information about "The Longest Fight," visit https://joegansproject.com/.

About Maryland Public Television

Maryland Public Television (MPT) is a statewide, public-supported TV network and Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) member offering entertaining and educational content delivered by traditional broadcasting and streaming on TVs, computers, and mobile devices via its online video player and the free PBS app. A state agency operating under the auspices of the Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission, MPT also produces local, regional, and national programming and frequently earns regional Emmy® awards for its work. MPT’s commitment to educators, parents, caregivers, and learners of all ages is delivered through its Maryland Center for Media Literacy & Education and Thinkport.org. MPT’s year-round community engagement activities connect viewers with resources covering a wide range of topics. More information is available at mpt.org.

About PBS Reno

In fiscal year 2024-2025, PBS Reno reached 592,189 monthly viewers in northern and central Nevada and northeastern California across several platforms including three broadcast channels (PBS Reno 5.1, Reno Create 5.2, and PBS KIDS on PBS Reno 5.3), a YouTube channel, YouTube TV, online, livestreams, and digital platforms. PBS Reno provides PBS national programming and award-earning, locally-produced content, with many local segments posted weekly to PBS Reno’s YouTube channel. PBSReno.org provides engaging interactive content, including the video portal at watch.PBSReno.org that streams all locally-produced content and most PBS national content.

About 214 Films

214 Films (www.214films.com) is a documentary production company focused on culturally significant stories at the intersection of history, sports, and social impact, with an emphasis on restoring overlooked legacies.

About Gold Creek Films

Gold Creek Films (www.Goldcreekfilms.com) is a Las Vegas-based independent production company dedicated to historically grounded storytelling with a focus on place, memory, and untold American stories.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.