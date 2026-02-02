America’s Best Restaurants Spotlights Award-Winning A Modo Mio Pizzeria

In honor of National Pizza Day, America’s Best Restaurants will film the Arlington landmark also named one of the “Best Pizzas in the U.S.A,” by 50 Top Pizza.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recently rebranded 48-year-old landmark location known for its award-winning Neapolitan pizzas and authentic Italian cuisine, community involvement, and numerous accolades recently caught the attention of America’s Best Restaurants, a professionally produced, TV-quality show that spotlights the best independent restaurants in America. Their film crew travels across the country capturing the stories and signature recipes behind America’s favorite eating establishments. A Modo Mio means “My Way” in Italian, and its team is proud to operate “their way,” meaning that the partners remain closely involved in all operational activities to ensure the superior customer service that they proudly provide each day. A Modo Mio was featured on 50 Top Pizza’s USA Excellent Pizzerias list in 2023. In addition, A Modo Mio was featured in 50 Top Pizza as having one of best 50 pizzas in the US. They were ranked as #48 in 2024 and #32 in 2025. A Modo Mio also earned the prestigious Italian "Premio Eccellenza Italiana" award for Italian excellency.Each day A Modo Mio's main priorities are to offer clients a sense of community, authentic quality and flavor in their cuisine, and welcoming, Italian-style hospitality in a casual, friendly environment. The award-winning restaurant credits their pizza-making success to Partner/Chef/Pizzaiolo Antonio Biglietto and his nephew, Pizzaiolo Antonio Riccio’s dedication to their Neapolitan heritage and craft. “It is a bit surreal to be listed among the VIPs of the pizza world! It is an honor and a great satisfaction to have accomplished this milestone in my life,” says A Modo Mio Partner and Manager, Rosario Farruggio.Top notch pizza is only a part of A Modo Mio’s culinary offerings. They also offer uniquely satisfying lunch items such as fresh, hot panini made with their own house made dough, fresh gnocchi, and meatballs and sizzling seafood. The extensive dinner menu includes the similar offerings but replaces the panini with classic Italian appetizers, house made classic lasagna featuring fresh pasta, chicken, seafood, and steak specialties. A Modo Mio’s carefully curated wine menu includes Italy’s most exclusive vintages and American favorites as well.Having grown up in a family of bakers, Chef Antonio Biglietto offers Italian heavy hitters such as Torta Caprese, Tiramisu, and Panna Cotta for dessert. In addition, A Modo Mio also serves cannoli made from Sicilian sheep’s milk ricotta and Nutellone – a large, half-moon shaped pizza dough crescent filled with Nutella and served with pistachios and strawberries.At A Modo Mio weekday happy hour from 3-5 PM enables patrons to enjoy the entire menu at 30% off while sipping on their favorite drinks. Come to A Modo Mio for the pizza, stay for a slice of Italy!

