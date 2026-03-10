Associate Owners Group Acquires Common Sense Financial to Lead a 'Common Sense Revolution' in Financial Empowerment

Common Sense Logo 2026 Associate Owners Group Logo

Associate Owners Group, Inc. (AOG) proudly announces it has acquired Common Sense Financial, a dynamic life insurance and financial strategies agency.

Our collaboration with Common Sense Financial strengthens our ability to serve families with practical, principle-based financial guidance.” — AOG Founder & Co-CEO Monte Holm

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associate Owners Group , Inc. (AOG) proudly announces it has acquired Common Sense Financial, a dynamic life insurance and financial strategies agency headquartered in American Fork, Utah. Founded in 2020 by Scott and Tiffani Webb, Common Sense Financial has rapidly earned a reputation for helping families achieve long-term financial freedom through education, innovative planning, and holistic insurance solutions.Known for its rallying call, “Leading the Common Sense Revolution in the financial industry, one family at a time,” the firm provides a broad range of services, including life insurance, retirement and savings strategies, debt elimination, premium financing, and executive business plans.“The Webbs represent the kind of entrepreneurial leadership and integrity that define AOG’s Alliance,” said Monte Holm, CEO of AOG. “Our collaboration with Common Sense Financial strengthens our ability to serve families with practical, principle-based financial guidance. Together, we’re unlocking ownership opportunities, scaling technology, and building a truly unified field of leaders who believe in collective success.”For the Webbs, the decision to join AOG was both strategic and visionary.“My relationship with Monte Holm has always been rooted in shared values and vision,” said Scott Webb, Co-Founder of Common Sense Financial. “Through AOG’s platform, with its Copper CRM integration and shared leadership structure, we’re gaining access to the kind of technology, contracts, and equity participation that will help unlock the hidden value within our company. For the first time, financial organizations are working together instead of competing. That’s revolutionary.”Through the acquisition, Common Sense Financial gains access to AOG’s national infrastructure, technology stack, and cross-disciplinary collaboration; empowering its agents with advanced CRM, compliance, and back-office systems, while maintaining the independence and brand identity that make the firm unique.About Common Sense FinancialFounded in 2020, Common Sense Financial Life Insurance Agency specializes in life insurance, long-term savings, tax-qualified plans, retirement strategies, debt elimination programs, and executive insurance solutions. Guided by its mission to bring “common sense” to every financial decision, the firm serves clients nationwide with integrity, education, and strategic expertise.About Associate Owners Group, Inc. (AOG)Associate Owners Group, Inc. is a Delaware holding corporation committed to creating widespread ownership for associates who help families achieve financial independence. AOG unites insurance agencies, RIAs, and technology partners under one alliance platform, leveraging shared equity, advanced systems, and collective strength to redefine the future of financial services.This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.