Looper Insights’ U.S. Year in Review Examines How Live Sports, Pricing Pressure and Promotion Shaped Streaming in 2025

Annual Report Highlights The Platforms and Titles Winning the Battle for Visibility Across Connected TV

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looper Insights, the leading CTV merchandising analytics platform, released its 2025 U.S. Year in Review report, a comprehensive analysis of how promotional visibility across connected TV (CTV) platforms shaped competition among streaming services last year. The report reveals how live sports, aggressive pricing strategies, franchise-driven launches, and ad-supported models increasingly dictate which platforms capture consumer attention.2025 was a pivotal year for streaming. Live sports emerged as one of the most powerful drivers of visibility, from the NFL, NBA, and Major League Soccer, while free ad-supported streaming platforms (FAST) continued to gain ground. Notably, the industry’s first free Super Bowl stream on Tubi marked a turning point in how platforms use marquee events to scale reach and drive discovery. At the same time, widespread platform price increases, bundle promotions, and limited-time offers signaled an intensifying battle for value-conscious consumers.The U.S. Year in Review report provides a month-by-month snapshot, called Streamer of the Month, for 2025, breaking down the top 10 entertainment apps and titles promoted across connected TV platforms in the U.S. using Looper’s proprietary Dollar Media Placement Value ($MPV™) metric. This metric assigns a dollar value to each placement based on factors such as location, size, and platform value, offering a consistent benchmark for measuring promotional visibility across the streaming ecosystem.This analysis illustrates real-time shifts in streaming leadership, revealing which platforms and titles capture the most audience attention during critical moments such as major premieres, live sports events, seasonal campaigns, pricing battles, and bundle launches. By tracking visibility leadership month over month, the report delivers actionable insight into how promotional strategies translate into measurable impact, where competitive momentum is accelerating or fading, and how streamers leverage connected TV real estate to influence consumer discovery in an increasingly crowded marketplace.In 2025, Prime Video consistently ranked first in app-level promotional visibility, achieving the highest rank in digital app merchandising every month. However, the competition for audience attention was much fiercer on the content front. Major titles from both Prime Video (Invincible, Reacher, The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Apple TV+ (Severance, Friday Night Baseball, and Major League Soccer) held the number one spot for 4 months each, as these streaming services launched high-impact campaigns around premieres, live sports, seasonal events, and franchise releases.The 2025 U.S. Year in Review report is now available from Looper Insights here https://looperinsights.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/USA-Year-in-Review-2025.pdf About Looper InsightsLooper Insights is the CTV merchandising analytics platform trusted by the world's leading studios, streamers, broadcasters, and regulators, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney, TNT, NBCU, ITVX, and Ofcom. We track how and where content appears across hundreds of connected TV devices in more than 25 countries, transforming visibility into measurable performance through our proprietary MPV™ (Media Placement Value) framework. From blockbuster launches to live sports, Looper helps marketing, content, and operations teams see what's promoted, prove what works, and act on it, all in real-time. Looper Insights’ award-winning products include the Sports Visibility Tracker, a recipient of the TVBEurope Media & Entertainment: Best in Market Award, and the AI Strategy Planner, named a Top 20 Game-Changing Use of AI by Media Play News.Looper Insights Media Placement Value (MPV™)The company’s proprietary MPV™ framework has become the industry standard for understanding and valuing visibility across the CTV ecosystem. MPV™ (Media Placement Value), measures how visible a title, service, or event is across the streaming user interface; $MPV™ (Dollar Media Placement Value), assigns a dollar value to each placement, estimating the cost to reach an audience based on its location, size, and platform value; and pMPV™ (Performance Media Placement Value), estimates the impressions generated by that visibility to help teams predict audience exposure and campaign performance. Together, MPV™, $MPV™, and pMPV™ deliver a transparent measure of discoverability, allowing studios, streamers, broadcasters, and rights-holders to forecast return on investment (ROI), benchmark competitive presence, and optimize for the placements that deliver the greatest commercial impact.###Media Contact:Tracy Akselrud, Looper Insights, 1 3107091560, tracy.akselrud@looperinsights.com, https://looperinsights.com/

