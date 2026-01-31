High-Grade 1962 Topps Set, Mickey Mantle, and Rare Pre-War Hockey Cards Drive $786,106 in Miller & Miller Sports Auction

1962 Topps complete 598-card baseball set, graded with an overall PSA set rating of 8.117 and ranked 7th on the current Finest Set Registry (CA$102,850). Iconic 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle card, graded PSA 1 Poor, one of the most important baseball cards ever produced (CA$48,400). Rare 1924 Champ’s “Stanley Cup” hockey card, graded PSA 2 Good, the first known appearance of the Cup on a trading card (CA$32,670).

The online only January 25 sale featured fresh-to-market material, newly graded cards, and significant game-used memorabilia, drawing spirited bidding worldwide

Discoveries new to the hobby and previously unseen treasures consistently elevate collector interest and produce exceptional results when brought to market.” — Ben Pernfuss

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A spectacular high-grade 1962 Topps complete baseball card set, a classic 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle , and exceptionally rare pre-war Canadian hockey cards anchored Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia auction, held January 25, 2026. The online-only sale realized $786,106.75 in total gross, with competitive bidding across every category.All prices in this report are in Canadian dollars and include a 21 percent buyer’s premium.The sale was led by Lot 132, a virtually unmatched 1962 Topps complete 598-card baseball set , graded with an overall PSA set rating of 8.117 and ranked 7th on the current Finest Set Registry, which realized $102,850. The set featured a remarkable concentration of high-grade examples, including Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, and key rookie cards, with scarce high numbers averaging an impressive PSA 8.3.A legendary cornerstone of the hobby followed closely behind, as Lot 129, a 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle graded PSA 1 Poor, achieved $48,400. Despite its low technical grade, the iconic Mantle remains one of the most important baseball cards ever produced, and demand for the celebrated “holy grail” card proved strong once again.Rare Canadian hockey material emerged as a defining strength of the sale. Lot 124, the 1924 Champ’s “Stanley Cup” card, graded PSA 2 Good, realized $32,670. The card—widely believed to be the first appearance of Lord Stanley’s trophy on a trading card—was part of a remarkable “cigar box find,” discovered after remaining untouched in the same family for nearly a century.Completing the top tier was Lot 133, a complete 1951–1952 Parkhurst hockey card set, the company’s inaugural hockey release and home to rookie cards of Gordie Howe and Maurice Richard. The set brought $24,200, reflecting strong collector appetite for foundational hockey issues with fresh provenance.Additional highlights included Lot 122, a 1924 Champ’s Clarence Day rookie card, graded PSA 4 Very Good-Excellent, which sold for $21,780. Day, a Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, remains one of the most elusive early Canadian hockey rookies, with the Champ’s series ranking among the rarest pre-war sets issued in Canada.Game-used memorabilia also generated enthusiastic bidding. Lot 60, Johnny Bench’s 1983 Cincinnati Reds game-worn road uniform, complete with jersey, pants, undershirt, and cap, realized $18,150, while Lot 50, Bench’s late-1970s game-used and signed Rawlings catcher’s mitt, achieved $13,310, both supported by detailed authentication and strong period wear.Historic hockey ephemera rounded out the top results, led by Lot 181, the highest-graded known ticket stub from Wayne Gretzky’s 50th goal in 39 games, graded PSA 6 Excellent-Mint, which sold for $10,285, commemorating one of the most unbreakable records in NHL history.In total, 316 lots crossed the auction block, with 393 registered bidders placing 8,717 bids. Every lot was sold, and 68 percent of the top 50 lots exceeded their pre-sale estimates. Bidding was available through Miller & Miller Live and LiveAuctioneers.“The auction generated strong interest from collectors, driven by an exciting lineup of fresh-to-the-hobby material that created significant pre-auction buzz,” said Ben Pernfuss, Miller & Miller’s Consignment Director for Sports Cards & Memorabilia. “Headlining the sale was the recently graded 1924 Champ’s Cigarettes hockey material, including the Stanley Cup card, while the offering of game-used memorabilia—none of which had been publicly offered prior to this auction—resulted in spirited bidding across jerseys, bats, and equipment.”Mr. Pernfuss added, “A key takeaway from the sale was the continued strength of fresh finds and newly uncovered material. Discoveries new to the hobby and previously unseen treasures consistently elevate collector interest and produce exceptional results when brought to market.”Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s next Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia auction is scheduled for May 31, 2026, and will again be offered as an online-only sale. Full auction results and upcoming catalogues can be viewed at www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com , where bidders can register and participate directly.Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches, art, antiques, and high-value collectibles, providing collectors with a respected marketplace to buy and sell with confidence.To consign a single item, estate, or collection, call (519) 573-3710 or email info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about upcoming auctions, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com

