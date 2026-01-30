New College of Florida Earns Inaugural SACSCOC Torch Award for Affordability

SACSCOC Logo

FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New College of Florida has been recognized by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) with a Torch Award for Affordability, honoring institutions that demonstrate leadership in managing educational costs and expanding access for students.The Torch Awards recognize SACSCOC member institutions that show strength across multiple affordability-related indicators, reflecting a sustained commitment to student-centered decision-making and measurable improvement. New College of Florida’s recognition reflects performance across a range of indicators related to cost, access, and long-term value for students.Specifically, New College of Florida demonstrated strength across the following affordability measures:1) Average net price for low-income students2) Ten-year net price trend for low-income students3) Federal loan no-progress rate4) Five-year change in total cost of attendance5) Institutional aid participation rate6) Premium cost-to-earnings ratio7) Total cost of attendanceTogether, these indicators highlight New College of Florida’s efforts to balance affordability, access, and long-term value while supporting students through responsible cost management and institutional financial support.Torch Awards do not represent institutional rankings. Rather, recognition reflects leadership and measurable progress across multiple indicators, acknowledging excellence within diverse institutional missions and contexts.About the SACSCOC Torch Awards:The Torch Awards recognize colleges and universities that demonstrate meaningful, data-informed impact in the areas of affordability, student support and completion, and post-college success. Drawing on publicly reported data, the awards elevate institutional practices that support access, quality, accountability, and continuous improvement.About SACSCOC:The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) is an institutional accreditor for quality assurance in higher education. SACSCOC accredits institutions that award associate, baccalaureate, master’s, or doctoral degrees, including those offered via distance and correspondence education, and direct assessment within these institutions. It serves as the common denominator of shared values and practices among its members in the United States and international institutions of higher education approved by the SACSCOC Executive Council, Board of Trustees, and the Appeals Committee of the College Delegate Assembly.The mission of SACSCOC is to assure the educational quality and improve the effectiveness of its member institutions.

